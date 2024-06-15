Fallout 76: How to get the Anchorage Ace SMG?

The new Skyline Valley update in Fallout 76 brought various additions, and the Anchorage Ace SMG is one of them. While various sub-machine guns exist in the game, what makes Anchorage Ace different are the suppressor and reflex sight it comes with. This is the only 10mm SMG in the game that comes with these mods, making it easy for you to take down enemies silently and more efficiently.

Since the gun is new to the game, not many know how to obtain it. If you want to shred your enemies using the Anchorage Ace SMG in Fallout 76, this guide will explain how you can acquire it and everything else you need to know.

Where to get Anchorage Ace in Fallout 76

The area near Hawksbill Weather Station must be nuked to trigger the boss event (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While the Achorage weapon is deadly, it can be difficult to acquire, as you must nuke a certain area to acquire it. Nuking an area causes anything in the area to mutate, and you can use that to get a lot of items or enemies you can fight.

The Anchorage event appears from a new boss event, and it starts when you nuke the area near the Hawksbill Weather Station. Once the event starts, it will spawn a boss in the weather station, and killing it has a chance of dropping the weapon. However, players must nuke and take down the boss numerous times, as there is no guarantee of the item dropping.

The boss is quite challenging to take down, and you must use a great build to increase your chances of defeating it.

Anchorage Ace Legendary Effects and mods explored

All Mods and Effect of Anchorage Ace SMG explored (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Anchorage Ace is a great weapon to have, as it can easily take down large mobs or single targets. The weapon is built to focus on Fallout 76 VATS, increasing it drastically while making it easy for you to use. Here are the effects that the weapon offers:

Executioner's: +50% damage when your target is below 40% health

VATS Enhanced: +50% VATS Hit Chance

Agility: +1 Agility

Experimental Prototype Integrated Silencer: -50% AP Cost

Except for the increased damage, the weapon offers a +50% increased VATS Hit Chance and -50% Action Point cost. VATS, when triggered, costs AP, and it dresses it by 50%, making the weapon extremely lethal.

Now, talking about the mods, the weapon comes with the following:

Severe Receiver

Aligned Stub Barrel

Forceful Stock

Quick Magazine

While these are the mods that the weapon comes with, you can easily exchange them with other Fallout 76 mods that are more suitable to your playstyle. Luckily, changing the barrel doesn't remove the hidden suppressor that the weapon comes with.

We will update the article if we find other ways to acquire the weapon or any great builds for it.

