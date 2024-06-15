Fallout 76: Where to find Nuka-Cola Orange

Many variants of Nuka-Cola exist in Fallout 76, with the Orange being quite popular amongst players. Apart from being a great beverage that you can treat your character to after a long day in the wastelands, it also has certain benefits. Upon consumption, the Nuka-Cola Orange restores Health and Action Points, which means that it can be helpful for combat. There's also an occasional Daily quest that requires players to collect or drink this variant of Nuka-Cola.

This guide will explain how you can acquire Nuka-Cola Orange in Fallout 76 as it can be a tricky process.

How to get Nuka-Cola Orange in Fallout 76

Nuka-Cola Orange can easily be purchased from bubbles (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Here are all the ways to get Nuka-Cola Orange in Fallout 76:

Visit Whitespring Resort:

The easiest and most efficient way to get Nuka-Cola Orange is through Bubbles, the special vendor at Whitespring Resort who sells multiple variants of the cola. Once you enter the building, take the stairs to your right and then keep walking to the right. After you cross the bar area, you'll enter a room with a large banner that says “Gisseppe’s Curious”. There, you’ll find a robot named Bubbles, and you can buy the Nuka-Cola Orange from him in exchange for 33 bottle caps. Keep in mind that the item will not be available once you’ve bought it; you can server-hop to buy it again.

Nuka-World on Tour:

Nuka-World is located in the Ash Heap region of the map. This Nuka-Cola-themed park houses a vending machine that you can use to get Nuka-Cola of many variants, including the Orange one.

Eta Psi House:

This house is located at 27315 Kelvin Street in Morgantown. You can enter the house and find one Nuka-Cola Orange in the Nuka-Cola room in the basement.

Middle Mountain Cabins:

Head east of Middle Mountain Cabins, and you’ll come across a small red tent. Inside the tent, beside its entrance, you will find a Fallout 76 Nuka-Cola Orange. This location is about 90 paces east of the cabins.

If you don’t find a cola there, chances are someone else from your server has already taken it. In this situation, simply hop into another server and visit the site again.

Nuka-Cola Collectron Station:

You can build a Nuka-Cola Collectron Station in your base and always have Nuka-Cola within your reach. You can find it in the Build menu under Resources. It can also sometimes be bought from the Atom Shop.

When consumed, Nuka-Cola Orange restores 150 Hit Points and 50 Action Points and increases your Radiation Resistance by 25. It can come in very handy during combat or while using VATS

