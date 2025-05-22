Hierarchy of Needs 'buff' teased for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

The Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow has been a niche gear piece in Destiny 2. Nearly three years after its release alongside the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, the Hierarchy of Needs is hardly ever mentioned for endgame builds. While part of it concerns its accessibility, there is no denying that this specific Bow requires serious tweaking by the developers.

Thankfully, Bungie recently confirmed a significant change coming to the weapon, teasing a buff through several tunings that will make it 'pretty fun' in The Edge of Fate expansion.

Bungie confirms changes to the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow in Destiny 2

The Hierarchy of Needs is a Solar Bow that drops exclusively from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Alternatively, the Rite of the Nine event also allows players to choose between different Exotic weapons, where this specific Bow is an option. Regarding the changes, here's what Bungie stated:

"Overheard at Bungie: Hierarchy of Needs is looking pretty fun in The Edge of Fate. A tuning pass, you say? Let's talk about that in a future TWID!"

The Exotic Bow, like many other Exotics, has one Exotic perk and a unique intrinsic. The description for the unique Intrinsic Guidance Ring reads:

"Precision hits and final blows build Guidance Ring energy. Opposing Guardians grant additional energy. At full charge, hip firing creates a Guidance Ring."

On the other hand, the weapon's Exotic perk Apollonic Tangent reads:

"Arrows fired through a Guidance Ring release seeking projectiles, which do more damage based on distance traveled."

Since the specific changes haven't been announced yet, players can expect a buff to the damage output or a rework to one of the existing perks. Regardless, the weapon is currently far weaker than its peers from other Dungeons, such as Gjallarhorn, Buried Bloodline, and Finality's Augur.

Except for the Rite of the Nine Exotic quest, the Hierarchy of Needs is tied to RNG from the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

The Edge of Fate expansion is scheduled for release on July 17, 2025. Those interested in further details on the Hierarchy of Needs change can keep an eye out for Bungie's TWID blog post every Thursday.

