How to 'Complete the Binding' in Destiny 2 Heresy

Destiny 2 Heresy's Act II seasonal quest concluded with the third weekly reset. Players had to go through several steps in different quests and tasks, ultimately imprisoning the Taken King in the process. While seasonal quests can be pretty easy to follow, one specific step in the recent chapter of the Act II storyline throws players into a loop.

Ad

The step in question is the first mission in Act II week 3, where the game asks the players to perform a 'Binding Ritual' in the Nether. Players will see several Taken eyes spawn in the air, and the game doesn't do a very good job of explaining the actual task.

This article will help you complete the binding in The Nether, and progress through the Rites of the Deep Act II quest.

Ad

Trending

'Complete the Binding' step guide in Destiny 2 Heresy

1) Prerequirements

The 'Complete the Binding' step comes in the Week 3 step in the Heresy Act II storyline. Specifically, players will find it in the eighth step, where Eris asks the Guardian to meet her at the Nether. Next, she will start a ritual, spawning in a Dread Subjugator and a hoard of Taken enemies.

2) Complete the Binding

Ad

After pushing back the first wave of enemies, a series of Taken eyes will spawn in the air. This is your cue to start the binding ritual, so follow these steps:

Once you see the floating Taken eyes, take cover, as a few of these eyes can shoot you to death.

Aim towards the eyes, and locate the "Eye of Vengeance" among them.

The "Eyes of Vengeance" are also the ones that are shooting at you.

There will be three "Eyes of Vengeance" in each group.

Shoot the "Eye of Vengeance" only, and leave the other eyes.

Once you shoot three Eyes of Vengeance, simply wait for enemy mobs to spawn, and repeat the process two more times.

Avoid using any splash weapons such as Osteo Striga, Thorn, and Incandescent perk, as spreading the damage to the other eyes, and destroying them will reset the puzzle.

such as Osteo Striga, Thorn, and Incandescent perk, as spreading the damage to the other eyes, and destroying them will reset the puzzle. You can follow the image given below for a clearer idea.

Ad

Shoot the Eye of Vengeance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Do not shoot the other eyes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, you must do the process three times in three different eye groups, while also repelling Taken enemies at the end of each group. Once done, follow the objectives and finish the seasonal quest.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback