How to find and tame Morellatops in Ark Survival Ascended (Camel)

The Morellatops in Ark Survival Ascended is also known as the Camelsaurus or Camel. It is a significant part of the food chain in the game, providing predators with food and hydration. The creature is an excellent tame for players trying to venture into the desert biome of the title, as it provides water through its humps.

The Morellatops can make survival easy for you, as water is scarce in Scorched Earth. While it is an excellent companion, you can have difficulty finding and taming them.

This article explains everything you need to know about taming a Morellatops in Ark Survival Ascended.

Spawn location for Morellatops in Ark Survival Ascended

Morellatops spawn in the center of the Scorched Earth map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Morellatops is a native of the Scorched Earth in Ark Survival Ascended and cannot be found on the island. To find one, simply head over to the center of the Scorched Earth map. There are parts on the map with little bushes and plants; that is exactly where you can find this beast. While it is one of the best creatures to travel with in the desert, it doesn't spawn in the area.

The Morellatops is large and can be spotted easily. You can use a fast flying or land tame to look for it.

Best way to Tame Morellatops in Ark Survival Ascended

You can tame a Morellatops by knocking it out and feeding it Mejoberries (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To tame a Morellatops, you must first locate it. As mentioned earlier, you can find it in the middle of the Scorched Earth map. It would help if you are prepared before attempting to tame the camel. To start, you will need a weapon, preferably a boomerang, as it is unlocked during the early game. You will also need some narcotics, a strong tame, and Mejoberries to tame the beast.

These creatures often live in herds. Start by separating one Morellatops from its herd and cornering it against a wall using a large tame. You can also use pillars, walls, or door farms to trap it, making it easy for you to knock it down.

Once cornered or trapped, you can successfully knock it down using a boomerang or a crossbow in Ark Survival Ascended. Trapping the creature before attempting to knock it down is crucial, as it prevents it from attacking you or fleeing.

Once the Morellatops is down, feed it Mejoberries to start the taming process. The taming bar will start filling once you feed it. Keep feeding the creature until the bar is complete.

You'll soon get your hands on your very own Morellatops in Ark Survival Ascended.

