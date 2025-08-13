How to get Chocolate Chunks for Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2

You'll need Chocolate Chunks for Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2, which serves as the base for this type of Smoothie. It's rather useful when consumed as it doubles the instant heal that a Smoothie generally does, which is about 80 HP, over the regular 40 HP. When fighting bosses, such as the Cockroach Queen and Masked Stranger, this will undoubtedly come in handy.

However, to make it, you'll need Chocolate Chunks, for which you will have to explore the colder regions of Brookhollow Park. That said, it is time to put on your anti-Chill armour and head out.

Where to find Chocolate Chunks for Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2

The Ice Cream Cart is a magical place, filled with wondrous loot (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To get Chocolate Chunks for Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2, you'll need to travel to the Ice Cream Cart. There's a lot to see and do here, so take your time and come prepared, especially if you plan on obtaining Ice Sickles.

You will also need a Tier-2 Omni-Hammer to crack over the Chocolate Chips, which look like Hershey Kisses, that should narrow down your search. Just be careful of the Northern Scorpions inside, as they can be a menace. It is recommended that you use item set bonuses that provide Chill resistance and tolerance.

That's about everything you need to know to get your hands on Chocolate Chunks for Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2.

How to make Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2

The Smoothie Station will allow you to blend ingredients to create hearty drinks (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Chunky Smoothies are one of the three bases that can be used to make Smoothies in Grounded 2. As mentioned, this base is better than the basic base, but pales in comparison to Sticky Smoothies.

To make Chunky Smoothies in Grounded 2, aside from the corresponding ingredients needed to craft it, you'll also need Chocolate Chunks for the base. It will take a while to collect all these items, but it will pay off in the long run.

