How to get Electric Egg Incubator in Palworld

The Electric Egg Incubator in Palworld has changed the way players approach hatching eggs in this game. Before the April 4 update, you had to ensure egg-specific incubation conditions in your base to make them hatch faster. With the introduction of the Electric Incubator in Palworld, you can now forget about making the temperature suit the egg's needs.

This article will cover everything you need to learn about the Electric Incubator in Palworld, including how you can get this new technology and how it works in the game.

What does the Electric Egg Incubator do in Palworld?

Electric Egg Incubator recipe (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

The game describes the Electric Egg Incubator as:

“Device for incubating Pal eggs. Requires electricity, but automatically keeps the inside of the incubator at appropriate temperatures.”

As mentioned earlier, the Electric Egg Incubator adjusts the internal temperature to suit the needs of the egg placed inside it. This technology performs this task automatically, which makes life a lot more enjoyable in the game.

How to get the Electric Egg Incubator in Palworld

As of this writing, the only way to get the Electric Egg Incubator is by crafting it in your base. Before you can do that, you have to unlock its recipe by reaching level 37. Then, you can find it in the Ancient Technology column. Besides reaching said level, you will need five Ancient Technology Points to unlock this Technology.

How to build the Egg Incubator in Palworld

Bellanoir Libero in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

After unlocking the recipe for the Egg Incubator, you will need to get the following resources to craft it in your base:

50 Refined Ingots

15 Circuit Boards

10 Ancient Civilization Parts

Five Ancient Civilization Cores

The first three items should already be in your inventory since they have been a part of the game since its launch. Ancient Civilization Cores, however, were added with the 0.2.0.6 update. You can get these by defeating the Bellanoir Raid Boss. We have an article that talks more about Ancient Civilization Cores in this game.

At the time of writing, the only way to obtain this resource is by defeating the raid boss. Consider reading our Bellanoir Raid guide to learn the best counters to this powerful Boss Pal.

Once you have these resources, you can go into the Build menu, select the Electric Egg Incubator, and place it wherever you wish. Since this incubator does not require any specific condition, it can be placed anywhere as long as you have electricity in your base.

