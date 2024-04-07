The Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld is a brand-new gear that you can equip your character with. This Multiclimate Undershirt was added, along with many other new items, to Palworld in the latest 0.2.0.6 update, allowing players to dive into the grind of acquiring all the new weapons and items in the game once again.

Whether you like to hunt rare Pals in Palworld or gather resources to build the best base in the game, you will often find yourself at the mercy of the weather conditions. From extremely warm volcanic regions to icy-cold frigid mountains, Palworld gives you a taste of everything.

Before the introduction of the Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld, you would have to craft different thermal protection gear to keep your character shielded from the weather extremities. That has changed with the latest update of the game, making it imperative to know how to get the Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld, including how to get it and how it this new item works in the game.

How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld

Eqipping the Multiclimate Undershirt (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As of writing this article, the only way to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld is by defeating the Bellanoir Raid Boss. The new update added a new raid feature that allows you to challenge an insanely powerful Boss Pal. Defeating this monster will reward you generously.

The Multiclimate Undershirt is one of the drops you can get by defeating Bellanoir as a Raid Boss in Palworld. To defeat this Pal, you must first build the Summoning Altar. Then you will need to gather Bellanoir Slabs that will let you summon the Raid Boss.

It is important to note that defeating Bellanoir will be a fairly challenging task. So, unless you are prepared for the raid with powerful Pals that do a lot of damage, you should not risk losing your base.

Palworld: Multiclimate Undershirt effect explained

Expand Tweet

The Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld protects you protection from both hot and cold weather conditions by preventing the forces of nature from affecting you. This will make exploration a lot more enjoyable as you won’t have to worry about switching clothes while shifting from one biome to another.

