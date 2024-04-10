How to get and use treasure maps in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Treasure maps in Ark Survival Ascended are among the mysterious new additions in the Scorched Earth update released at the start of April. In Scorched Earth, you have a chance to find treasure maps that can lead you to valuable loot, ranging from basic to top-tier.

This guide explains how you can get the treasure maps and their loot in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to get treasure maps in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Treasure maps can drop from creatures like the Scorpion and Onyc (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You have to kill creatures to get treasure maps in Ark Survival Ascended. Creatures have about a 5% chance of dropping treasure maps. The Onyc and Scorpion seem to drop them the most, but it's all random.

After you get a treasure map in Ark Survival Ascended, it will pop up in your inventory like any other item. Sometimes, you might get a few maps at once, but it's not guaranteed. An important thing to note is that the higher the creature's level, the better the chance of you getting a high-level map.

You can attack Ark Survival Ascended creatures or let your team handle them; it works either way. Now that you have your map, it’s time to dig up some treasure.

How to use treasure maps and get loot in Scorched Earth

Treasure chest in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can use treasure maps in Ark Survival Ascended only if you have the Bob’s Tall Tales DLC, which you must pay for. If you have it, you will unlock the recipe for the shovel, which is essential for digging up buried treasure.

Without the DLC, even if you find a treasure map, you won't be able to dig up the loot. You'll get a message telling you that the DLC is needed to dig it out.

For those who own the DLC, follow these steps to dig up your treasure:

Go to your inventory and find the Treasure Cache Map. Right-click on it and choose "Consume."

After consuming the map, the treasure location will be marked with a red indicator on your map. Move closer to the marked location. As you get nearer, the indicator will turn green, showing where you can dig.

Equip the shovel from your inventory.

Head to the green spot on the map and start digging using the shovel.

Keep digging in that area until a treasure chest emerges from the ground.

Continue digging until the entire chest is uncovered.

Once the chest is revealed, open it to access the loot inside.

The loot you find in the chest will be based on its level. It could include powerful weapons, armor, and other valuable items. You might find amazing items, like a 374% ascended pistol, which is capable of dealing massive damage.

The treasure maps in Ark Survival Ascended are scattered randomly around the map, so you'll need to explore to find them. However, the effort is worth it for treasures like a 179-armored asteroid saddle. You can even find over-capped items, like a 267 ascendant trike saddle.

