How long will the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event be in-game?

The Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event has begun, but many fans want to know how long it will be available in-game. Thankfully, players will have a long time to take part in it. While the event itself isn’t long (from April 2, 2024, 1 am PDT to May 8, 2024, 7:59 am PDT), fans can pick up extra rewards, if they have enough MGP to do so, once the quests have been wrapped up.

Whether you just want the adorable Torgal cub minion, the mount, the Clive Roswell outfit, or you’re a Triple Triad addict, there is something for you. If you want to know how much time you have left for the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event, we’ve got you covered.

How long can you take part in the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 collaboration event?

These quests aren't challenging, but they are fun (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event will be available from April 2, 2024 at 1 am PDT, and will end on May 8, 2024 at 7:59 am PDT. One thing about FF14 that fans have to look forward to, is that almost every special event can be done in one sitting.

Depending on how challenging you find the event's final boss, it could take longer than an hour, but not much beyond that. It is not a complex limited-time event, but you will need to set aside 30 minutes to an hour for the FF14 quests.

The primary rewards of the FF14 x FF16 event are the Torgal mount/minion and Clive Roswell cosmetics. These are all unlocked by simply completing the three quests that are a part of this collaboration event between the two Final Fantasy games. The other items are completely optional.

There are so many great orchestrion rolls to pick up (Image via Square Enix)

It will take around 400K MGP if you want to head to the Gold Saucer and unlock all of the items from this limited-time event. These are for people who collect orchestrion rolls, and Triple Triad cards. Although it costs 200K MGP, Clive Roswell’s Triple Triad card is a powerful one, and is worth having in any collection.

It doesn’t matter which combat class you use for the Final Fantasy 14 x FF16 event, either. We completed it as a White Mage, and even though the game scales you back down to Level 50, with a 110 Item Level it is not a final boss to overcome.

