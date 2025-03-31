How to prepare for Destiny 2 Heresy Act III

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III is only a couple of days away. Players will receive new content in the final chapter of the "The Final Shape" expansion, as there are multiple rumors surrounding the next few months. Regardless, during the next 48 hours, players can run different activities in the game and complete objectives that will benefit them once the new Act arrives.

Heresy Act III will add five new Artifact perks alongside the final 50 tiers of the season pass. Typically, the primary need for EXP is always there, especially when it is the start of a new season or act. This article lists the best ways to prepare for Heresy Act III and how to accumulate a lot of EXP by the end of Act II on April 1, 2025.

Destiny 2 Heresy Act III prep guide

1) Hoard Seasonal Challenges

There is no shortage of Seasonal Challenges in a Destiny 2 Episode. Even if you are a regular player, chances are several challenges are still unfinished in your Quest tab. Hence, this section of the guide will help both the regulars and the not-so-regular players. Start by opening "Seasonal Challenges" from under the Quest tab and navigate from Week 1 to the current week.

Seasonal challenge tab for Heresy Act III (Image via Bungie)

Next, complete each challenge and keep them as finished. Do not redeem these challenges. The plan is to complete the challenges and wait until Act III launches. Then, you can redeem them, allowing you to collect points for your season pass, Artifact bonus, and Artifact unlocks.

2) Hoard Metastasized Essentia

Metastasized Essentia is one of the collectibles found lying in the different corners of The Nether. They are dark-colored spherical objects with a Taken texture and spikes coming out from their bodies. Collecting enough of these will allow you to exchange them for Essence of Desire, reissued weapons, and most importantly, Slab reputation points.

Metastasized Essentia in Destiny 2 The Nether (Image via Bungie)

Since Heresy Act III is scheduled to add more ranks on the Ambition path, it will be helpful to keep a few Metastasized Essentia in hand and then deposit them for free reputation points as soon as the new Act drops.

Taken Altar on the wall for depositing Essentia in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Wombo Detector Ghost mod will show each Essentia in The Nether from quite far off, making them easier to track in each location.

The list is short, as Act III isn't scheduled to be a major patch. However, the volume of each task is pretty high, giving everyone less than 48 hours (as of writing) to complete them.

