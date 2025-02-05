  • home icon
All weekly challenges for Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 05, 2025 04:43 IST
Eyes in Nether activity (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Episode Heresy marks the final chapter in Light vs. Darkness saga, providing various changes in the meta, a heavy narrative, and several challenges. Weekly objectives, or seasonal challenges, are primary sources of EXP for any player. These experience points go directly to the power bonus for any artifact and contribute to unlocking different perks.

This article lists every weekly challenge in Episode Heresy for the next week. Readers should note that any upcoming challenge will be added here a day before the weekly reset.

Destiny 2 Episode Heresy weekly challenges for Week 1

Eris Morn in Destiny 2 Heresy story (Image via Bungie)
Here is a list of all weekly challenges for Episode Heresy Week 1:

  • Echoed Warnings Part I: Complete Act I Part I of "Echoed Warnings."
  • Heretical Arsenal: Defeat combatants with Sword final blows. Bonus progress in Episode: Heresy activities or by defeating Guardians. This challenge offers a special masterworked reward with an additional Origin Trait.
  • Sigil Shards: Acquire Sigil Shards by opening chests in the Nether activities and completing activities throughout the system.
  • Sigil Shard Spender: Spend Sigil Shards to unlock Runic Enhancements at the Shaping Slab or unlock Crumbling Scriptures on the Tome of Want.
  • Essence of Desire: Collect Essence of Desire by purging Metastasized Essentia at the Essentia vendor in Eris' apartment in the Last City. Fleeting Metastasized Essentia found in the Nether only coalesces into Metastasized Essentia in the final chest of each section of the Nether activity — otherwise, it is lost after each run.
  • Essence of Desire Spender: Spend Essence of Desire to activate a ritual in the Tome of Want or to open Taken chests in the Nether.
  • Nether Power: Acquire boons in the Nether for temporary buffs during the activity. Additional progress for Major or Corrupted Boons.
  • Path to Victory: Complete Pathfinder paths this season and collect their Pinnacle rewards.
  • Arcing Sparks: Defeat Guardians with Arc damage in the Crucible.

The Heretical Arsenal seasonal challenge will drop the new Abyssal Edge Strand Sword with curated perks "Tireless Blade" and "Hatchling." The Nether Power challenge drops a Curio of the Nine, with the final two challenges dropping Bright Dust.

