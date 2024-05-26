How to tame Livyatan in Ark Survival Ascended

Livyatan in Ark Survival Ascended is a modded creature with a very interesting taming method. It is a large whale-like prehistoric beast that is extremely powerful. While it can be a great tame, players must first download the Moros Livyatan (Premium) mod to tame it. It is one of the most unique mods in the game, as it offers an exciting method of taming the whale - by using minigames.

The fierce whale is a recent addition to the game, and not many know how to tame it. That said, this article will explain everything you need to know about taming a Livyatan in Ark Survival Ascended.

Ark Survival Ascended: How to tame a Livyatan

Players can tame the Livyatan using the Livyatan Song Tablet and finishing various minigames (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To tame the Livyatan, you must first install the Moros Livyatan mod to have this creature added to your island. Once done, you can finally begin the taming process. After installing the Ark Survival Ascended mod, the first thing you need to do is build a Livyatan Crafting Bench. Once that is done, you can use it to craft an Underwater Livyatan Song Tablet. This tablet offers the only method to tame the giant beast in Ark Survival Ascended.

After crafting the tablet, you can head to the open sea to find this large whale. The creature can be found in the deepest parts of the ocean. Looking for it can be tedious, but you can use a fast and strong underwater Ark Survival Ascended tame to do so easily.

Once the monster is located, you can bring out your tablet and press the tablet's range button to connect with it. This sends out a sound wave, which lets the Livyatan know that the user is not a threat and stops it from getting aggressive. After connecting to the monster, you will be warned not to unequip the pad, which will restart the taming process.

Now, you must play various minigames on the tablet to progress with the taming process. While playing, you will see two bars in the top-left corner of your screen: Livyatan Trust Bar and Livyatan Rage Bar.

Livyatan in Ark Survival Ascended is extremely powerful (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Trust bar increases as you win minigames, but losing increases the Rage bar; once it is full, the Livyatan will get aggressive and attack you. Filling the Trust bar will cause the Livyatan to trust you, and the taming process will progress to the last stage. Once the Trust bar is full, a Tusoteuthis will spawn near both you and the whale. You will need to help the whale beat the Tusoteuthis to tame it fully.

You can use a ranged weapon to damage the Tusoteuthis while the whale attacks it. Note that the last blow has to be from the Livyatan and not from you, as you're only helping the whale kill the Tuso. Once it is dead, the Livyatan will eat the Tuso, at which point the whole taming process will end, rewarding you with your very own Livyatan.

