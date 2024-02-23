How does Weaver's Will work in Last Epoch 

Unveiled in the game’s beta, Weavers Will works in a unique way in Last Epoch. Unlike other items that require you to craft and improve them along the way with various materials, these uniques are something special. If you missed the forum reveal, you might not know what the item you’ve found does, but we’re here to help you figure that out.

Weaver’s Will in Last Epoch will show up on some of your unique items and require something different to make them work and grow. These incredibly powerful items will be worth investing time into if you are lucky enough to have one.

Unraveling how Weaver’s Will works in Last Epoch

These powerful items will grow with you (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

According to Eleventh Hour Games, Weaver’s Will items in Last Epoch work interestingly. Instead of having Legendary Potential, they have what is known as Weaver’s Will value. You’ll see this underneath the primary stats of whatever item you’ve found that falls in this category.

This value can roll between 5 and 28 on a Weaver’s Will item and will determine the item's strength in the Last Epoch. You want the number, naturally, to be as big as possible. That increases the number of upgrades you can get on the item and how powerful it will be.

These items grow with you as you play, making them so interesting. Instead of spending time improving the Weaver’s Will in the game’s complex crafting system, Last Epoch players just have to equip the item and play.

This Weaver's Will item rewards you for having more Weaver items equipped (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As you kill enemies while wearing a Weaver’s Will item, the item itself gains experience points. Once it gains enough exp, it will add another Tier 1 Affix from a pool of possible additions to the item. It won’t give you an Affix that the item slot normally cannot have - so a unique ring won’t have affixes exclusive to, say, chest pieces.

You can gain up to four new Affixes on a Weaver’s Will item - two prefixes two suffixes. As you level up these items, they can either give you a new ability or level up a current one - your Affixes can go up to Rank 7. It’s worth noting that these items also tend to give you rarer Affixes - it doesn’t feel entirely random.

Only a handful of items right now are known to drop with Weaver’s Will in Last Epoch, and they’re incredibly rare. Due to the nature of these items, you cannot target farm them - they are all World Drops. You just have to get lucky. No matter how great your leveling build is, you just have to hope that one of these fantastic items drops.

You can use some techniques to increase your chances, but not directly farming for this type of unique. For example, farming while level 100 with the Grand Winds of Fortune blessing certainly will help.

Another option is to target Monolith Timelines with Unique Echo Rewards for the item type you’re trying to get - boots, rings, swords, etc. You can also use the Rune of Ascendance on the item type you’re trying to farm in hopes that it helps you find a Weaver’s Will item in the Last Echo.

