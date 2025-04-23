How to get Phantom’s Grip in Last Epoch and its Unique Effects

Phantom’s Grip is a powerful Unique Copper Ring in Last Epoch, offering substantial boosts to Forged Weapon builds, particularly benefiting Sentinel classes such as the Forge Guard. If you're aiming to scale your minion damage and improve the efficiency of your gear, Phantom’s Grip is one of the best rings you can farm for.
In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Phantom’s Grip in Last Epoch, including where to find it, how its mechanics work, and which builds benefit most from equipping it.
Phantom’s Grip Unique Modifiers
This Unique Copper Ring in Last Epoch enables your Forged Weapons to adopt the attributes of your gloves, significantly enhancing their effectiveness. This makes it a game-changing item for minion-based melee builds, especially those that scale with Necrotic or Fire damage.
Unlike other rings, Phantom’s Grip allows your summoned Forged Weapons to gain offensive stats from your gloves at up to 100% effectiveness, depending on the roll.
Here are the key modifiers that come with Phantom’s Grip:
- +(25% to 50%) increased Critical Strike Chance (implicit stat)
- +(1 to 2) to level of Minion Skills
- +(1% to 2%) base Critical Strike Chance
- +(2% to 4%) Minion Critical Strike Chance
- +(4% to 8%) increased Mana
- +(4 to 8) Melee Necrotic Damage for Forged Weapons
- +(8% to 25%) increased Forged Weapon Duration
- The Stats on your Gloves apply to your Forged Weapons at (64 to 100)% effectiveness.
The standout feature of Phantom’s Grip is its glove stat transfer effect, allowing your Forged Weapons to benefit from any relevant affixes on your gloves, like added melee damage, attack speed, critical strike chance, or even elemental modifiers. This unique mechanic makes gear synergy incredibly important for maximizing DPS.
Also read: Last Epoch Season 2 tier list (All Classes and Masteries ranked)
How to get Phantom’s Grip in Last Epoch
There are multiple ways to acquire Phantom’s Grip in Last Epoch:
Farm the Monolith of Fate
You can acquire Phantom’s Grip by defeating bosses in Empowered Monolith timelines, where it has a chance to drop as a reward. Focus on timelines that have a unique ring reward pool. The Phantom’s Grip has a 6.82% chance to drop from “Unique or Set Ring” echo rewards in The Age of Winter Timeline.
Use a Rune of Ascendance
Using a Rune of Ascendance on a Copper Ring base can transmute it into a random unique ring. Although this process involves RNG, this approach is one of the faster ways to target farm Phantom’s Grip if you have excess runes. The Rune of Ascendance has a 6.82% chance to create the Phantom’s Grip.
Random world drops
This unique ring can also drop randomly from:
- Arena chests
- Echo rewards
- Bosses in the campaign or dungeons
Using loot-enhancing blessings
Using Blessings that increase your chance of dropping rings or unique items can improve your odds. Targeting loot-specific nodes in Echoes will also help streamline the farm.
Best builds with Phantom’s Grip
Sentinel builds utilizing Forge Strike or Summon Forged Weapons find Phantom’s Grip particularly effective in Last Epoch. Here are a few great build types:
1) Forge Guard—Forged Weapons spam
A build focused on summoning multiple Forged Weapons quickly and scaling their damage with glove stats (melee damage, attack speed, and necrotic/fire damage).
2) Hybrid Minion builds
Combine Forged Weapons with other minions or skills like Volatile Reversal to create bursty, fast-paced playstyles.
Tips for maximizing Phantom’s Grip
- Choose gloves with complementary affixes: Look for melee damage, increased attack speed, and stats that benefit minions.
- Stack Minion Crit and Duration: These stats increase your Forged Weapons’ output and uptime.
- Pair with Forge Strike & Passive Tree: Skills and passives that boost Forge Weapon count and cooldown reduction help maximize value.
For those concentrating on Forged Weapon Sentinel builds in Last Epoch, Phantom’s Grip is an essential item. Its unique ability to scale your minions with glove stats makes it one of the most versatile and powerful unique rings in the game. If you’re building around Forge Strike, this ring will transform your minions into unstoppable machines.
Focus your endgame farming on Monolith timelines, Rune crafting, and unique target drops to get your hands on this powerful ring and take your build to the next level.
