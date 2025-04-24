How to manage your Stash in Last Epoch: Inventory management tips and tricks

Managing a cluttered inventory is a common hurdle in ARPGs, and Last Epoch presents its own set of challenges and solutions in this area. Given the frequent loot drops, your stash can quickly become packed with various gear, idols, and crafting materials. But with a little organization, you can turn your stash into a streamlined system that keeps you focused on gameplay, not sorting through junk most of the time.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through smart stash management strategies, including tab setups, sorting filters, and how to avoid hoarding traps that slow down your progression.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Inventory management tips and tricks in Last Epoch

1) Invest in stash tabs early

Specify every Stash Tab properly for a better experience (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While you begin with a small stash space, there's ample opportunity to expand it over time. One of the best early investments you can make in Last Epoch is expanding your stash space by adding additional tabs.

Key tips:

Use your in-game gold to buy extra stash tabs as soon as you can.

Assign clear labels to your stash tabs (e.g., Uniques, Idols, Crafting Materials) for better organization.

Use color-coding to make browsing through tabs faster.

A good rule of thumb is to create at least 8–10 core tabs early on. This gives you room to separate important item types without having to constantly dig through everything.

2) Use filters and loot rules to minimize clutter

Filters and loot rules help to categorize items properly (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Loot filters are Last Epoch’s integrated solution to avoid the issue of overlooting. These filters allow you to hide or highlight items tailored to your specific class, build, and immediate requirements.

Smart filter strategies:

Configure your loot filters to display only those affixes that match your current build.

After level 30, adjust your filters to hide low-rarity or irrelevant gear types.

Use color highlights to easily spot crafting bases and idols within the Stash.

This not only lowers visual overload but also helps you keep your stash cleaner by avoiding unnecessary pickups altogether.

3) Organize by function, not just item type

Personalize your Stash Tabs to make them easier to navigate (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Organizing tabs solely by item type, such as separating helmets and gloves, may be inefficient as your collection grows. Instead, categorize items by their function or purpose.

Examples:

Leveling Gear—Keep strong low-level gear for alts.

Gear to Craft—Hold onto promising bases with good affixes.

Sell or Shatter—Store gear for forging shards or gold value.

This mindset keeps your stash centered on utility rather than just categories.

4) Create a dedicated Crafting Tab

Crafting is a core mechanic of Last Epoch, and having your materials scattered everywhere wastes time. Set up specific tabs for gear you plan to craft and gear you’re saving for future endeavors.

Include:

Gear bases with 2–3 desired affixes.

Items with sealed affixes are worth upgrading.

Empty idols or uniques with open potential.

A Crafting Queue tab can help you stay organized and not forget which pieces were worth upgrading later.

5) Don't hoard every Unique

It’s tempting to hold onto every Unique item you find, especially early on in the game. But practically, not every Unique will be useful to your class or playstyle.

Stash management tip:

Keep only Uniques with strong build synergy or crafting potential (e.g., Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros, Prism Wraps).

Sell duplicate items unless they’re perfect rolls.

Use a Build Ideas tab for gear you're saving for possible future characters.

This prevents your stash from becoming bloated with low-value items.

6) Keep idols in check

Idols are a major part of build optimization, and they can quickly pile up. Use your stash tabs efficiently to sort them by shape, type, or affix.

Idol management tips:

Have separate tabs for 1x3, 2x2, and 4-slot idols.

Group them by class synergy (e.g., Primalist Idols, Mage Idols).

Save only those with ideal stats for your builds.

Ditch idols that don’t roll usable stats or don’t fit into current/future build plans.

7) Weekly clean-up = Long-term sanity

Establish a regular time to go through your item stash and remove clutter. It's like spring cleaning for your inventory.

Use this time to:

Vendor or shatter unused rares.

Reroll bad affixes or discard crafting failures.

Consolidate duplicates and update your filters.

Keeping your stash clean after level 30, at a daily rate, means you spend more hours slaying and less time sorting through gear.

Managing your stash in Last Epoch can be done with little to no difficulty. With some planning and good habits, turn your inventory into a powerful tool that enhances your gameplay experience instead of getting in the way of it all. Invest in tabs, use smart filters, and stay intentional with what you keep.

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

