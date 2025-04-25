New in-game Event Home page announced for Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players will receive a new Event Home page with Rite of the Nine, replacing the existing Event Card system. The community was unhappy with the latter, as it led players to pay for certain cosmetics. However, with the new Event Home page, the challenges will be locked in a rotation, with no mandatory requirement for players to swipe their cards.

The release date for the Event Page has been confirmed for May 9, alongside the Heavy Metal PvP event.

New Event Home page details in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the new Event Home in Destiny 2 will replace the Event Card system. This applies to all annual events too, including Solstice, Guardian Games, Dawning, Festival of the Lost, and more. Be it tracking for challenges, quick-launch activities, visiting Eva, or anything event-related, the Event Home page will be there for the players.

Here's what Bungie has to say regarding the new feature:

Every Event Home offers a set of daily challenges that rotate at reset time every day, and then one weekly challenge that resets, you guessed it, weekly. The first are bite-sized single objectives that can be completed in a short playing session, while the weekly challenges are more of a mid-term goal that require your attention for most of the duration of the event.

The developers further went on to add:

Completing them will cover most of the experience required for the new Event Rank track. You still get experience when playing the event activities, of course, but challenges grant the most amount.

The first event to host this feature will be Heavy Metal, alongside 15 ranks, each rewarding weapons, emblems, and enhancement materials. Note that these rewards have been deemed valuable along the same lines as an Event Card's premium tracker.

Event Home challenges and rank system in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Unlike the Event Cards, however, the Event Home page will remain completely free in all aspects for everyone.

Lastly, each event will offer two types of currency, Event Tokens and Reroll Tokens. The former can be obtained by completing challenges to purchase rewards from the event shop. The latter can be obtained by ranking up to reroll challenges daily.

This new Event Home page system is one of the many permanent changes made for the new era of Destiny 2, and will stay even after the launch of 'The Edge of Fate' expansion.

