Destiny 2 Guardian Games Champ seal guide: Gilding and challenges

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025 is allowing players a shot at the event seal once more. The seal titled "Champ" is up for grabs for everyone, with the additional option of gilding for seasoned veterans. Much like any event seal, Champ is available for a limited time, as all the objectives tied to it will be going away with the event.
This article lists every objective you must complete to get the Champ seal in the Guardian Games 2025.
How to get the Champ seal in Destiny 2
Before gilding any seal, one must earn the standard version first. Champ requires a player to complete 16 Guardian Games event challenges, followed by four additional objectives for gilding. For now, let us go over the first 16 challenges:
- In it to Win it: Follow along the Best in Class introductory quest.
- Bronze: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant completion.
- Silver: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion.
- Gold: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion.
- Platinum: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion.
- In the Cards: Complete Contender and Platinum Cards from Eva Levante.
- Boss Breaker: Defeat bosses in Guardian Games Rushdown.
- Elements of Victory: Defeat enemies with elemental abilities or weapons. All five elementals count toward completion.
- Good Games: Defeat enemies in the Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist.
- Class Pride: Complete the Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist with Class matchmaking enabled.
- Friendly Rivalry: Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches.
- Worlds Championship Tour: Complete activities on Destinations such as Blind Well, Altars of Sorrow, Empire Hunts, Wellspring, Partition, and Terminal Overload.
- Circuit Training: Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard playlist activities, or seasonal activities.
- Noble Expert: Complete a Rushdown run in any difficulty.
- Crest Collector: Earn points in Supremacy by collecting Crests from defeated enemies.
One final challenge requires players to complete all the challenges mentioned above.
How to gild the Champ seal in Destiny 2
Once you unlock the standard Champ seal by completing the challenges mentioned earlier, your next task is to gild it by completing additional objectives:
- Going the Distance: Bank 600 Medallions in total throughout the event.
- Grand Slam: Earn a Platinum Score in Rushdown Expert mode.
- Record Setter: Complete 15 Platinum Contender Cards from Eva Levante.
- Hall of Fame: Complete Expert Rushdown without dying, and complete a match of Supremacy with a score of 30.
The rewards for completing the normal challenges include event-exclusive weapons with fixed perks, enhancing materials, shaders, Glimmer, and more.
