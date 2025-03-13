Destiny 2 Guardian Games Champ seal guide: Gilding and challenges

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025 is allowing players a shot at the event seal once more. The seal titled "Champ" is up for grabs for everyone, with the additional option of gilding for seasoned veterans. Much like any event seal, Champ is available for a limited time, as all the objectives tied to it will be going away with the event.

Ad

This article lists every objective you must complete to get the Champ seal in the Guardian Games 2025.

How to get the Champ seal in Destiny 2

A few event challenges in Destiny 2 Guardian Games (Image via Bungie)

Before gilding any seal, one must earn the standard version first. Champ requires a player to complete 16 Guardian Games event challenges, followed by four additional objectives for gilding. For now, let us go over the first 16 challenges:

Ad

Trending

In it to Win it: Follow along the Best in Class introductory quest.

Follow along the Best in Class introductory quest. Bronze: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant completion.

Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant completion. Silver: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion.

Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion. Gold: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion.

Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion. Platinum: Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion.

Bank Medallions in the Tower to earn points. High-tier Medallions grant increased completion. In the Cards: Complete Contender and Platinum Cards from Eva Levante.

Complete Contender and Platinum Cards from Eva Levante. Boss Breaker: Defeat bosses in Guardian Games Rushdown.

Defeat bosses in Guardian Games Rushdown. Elements of Victory: Defeat enemies with elemental abilities or weapons. All five elementals count toward completion.

Defeat enemies with elemental abilities or weapons. All five elementals count toward completion. Good Games: Defeat enemies in the Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist.

Defeat enemies in the Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist. Class Pride: Complete the Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist with Class matchmaking enabled.

Complete the Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist with Class matchmaking enabled. Friendly Rivalry: Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches.

Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches. Worlds Championship Tour: Complete activities on Destinations such as Blind Well, Altars of Sorrow, Empire Hunts, Wellspring, Partition, and Terminal Overload.

Complete activities on Destinations such as Blind Well, Altars of Sorrow, Empire Hunts, Wellspring, Partition, and Terminal Overload. Circuit Training: Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard playlist activities, or seasonal activities.

Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard playlist activities, or seasonal activities. Noble Expert: Complete a Rushdown run in any difficulty.

Complete a Rushdown run in any difficulty. Crest Collector: Earn points in Supremacy by collecting Crests from defeated enemies.

Ad

One final challenge requires players to complete all the challenges mentioned above.

How to gild the Champ seal in Destiny 2

Champ seal objectives for gilding (Image via Bungie)

Once you unlock the standard Champ seal by completing the challenges mentioned earlier, your next task is to gild it by completing additional objectives:

Ad

Going the Distance: Bank 600 Medallions in total throughout the event.

Bank 600 Medallions in total throughout the event. Grand Slam: Earn a Platinum Score in Rushdown Expert mode.

Earn a Platinum Score in Rushdown Expert mode. Record Setter: Complete 15 Platinum Contender Cards from Eva Levante.

Complete 15 Platinum Contender Cards from Eva Levante. Hall of Fame: Complete Expert Rushdown without dying, and complete a match of Supremacy with a score of 30.

The rewards for completing the normal challenges include event-exclusive weapons with fixed perks, enhancing materials, shaders, Glimmer, and more.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback