Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.5 full patch notes: Midtown Onslaught fix, Iron Banner rewards fix, and more

The official patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.5 were released amidst the extended downtime of maintenance. The game has the last content remaining to be updated for Into the Light, which is the Zero Hour Exotic quest. Alongside, players will find Rhulk joining the ranks of other Pantheon bosses in the gauntlet.

To summarize, Bungie has fixed the Pyramid portal in Wave 20, alongside Iron Banner fixes, Scavenger mods involving Exotic weapons, and much more. Below are the official patch notes released with Update 7.3.6.5.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes of Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6.5

1) Activities

Onslaught node (Image via Bungie)

I) Crucible

Fixed an issue where Heavy ammo sharing was enabled on Clash 3v3 Quickplay and Map Pack playlists.

Fixed an issue where players could get into an unintended location on Eventide Labs.

II) Onslaught

Fixed an issue where killing the boss too quickly could prevent further Onslaught progress on Vostok and Mothyards.

Fixed an issue where the Boss Portal could fail to spawn at Wave 20 on Midtown.

Fixed an issue where some Pyramid ship boss room switches would occasionally not activate.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Arc Scavenger mod (Image via Bungie)

I) Armor

Fixed an issue where the critical health damage bonus for Mechaneer's Tricksleeves was doing more damage than intended.

II) Mods

Fixed an issue where equipping Scavenger mods would allow Xenophage and Grand Overture to receive more ammo than intended from Heavy ammo bricks.

III) Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where the Multimach CCX Submachine Gun and Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher did not count as Iron Banner weapons towards challenges and Triumphs.

Fixed an issue where some BRAVE weapons were not progressing the BRAVE Weapons master Triumph.

