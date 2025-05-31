Palia: Sins of the Father friendship quest walkthrough

You might like to think Palia is all about cozy vibes and community spirit — but when you dive into Ashura’s Sins of the Father Friendship quest, it hits different. What starts as a simple errand from Auni quickly becomes one of the most emotionally heavy stories in the game. As you help Ashura face the ghosts of the Umbraan War, you’ll uncover hidden truths, make meaningful decisions, and help him reconnect with the people he loves, his family.

Ad

This guide walks you through everything you need to complete Sins of the Father — from the first objective to the final heartfelt moment.

Also read — Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Overview

Quest giver: Auni

Auni Target NPC: Ashura

Ashura Quest type: Friendship Level 5 (Ashura)

Friendship Level 5 (Ashura) Required quest: A Family Matter (Friendship Level 4)

A Family Matter (Friendship Level 4) Patch version: 0.179

0.179 Rewards: Ashura’s Carved Sernuk (furniture), 35 Renown

How to start the Sins of the Father quest in Palia

The quest will begin only after reaching the final stage of friendship with Ashura (Image via Singularity 6)

To unlock this quest, you must:

Ad

Trending

Complete Ashura’s Level 4 friendship quest, A Family Matter.

Reach Friendship Level 5 with Ashura.

Wait for Auni to visit your housing plot and give you a mysterious book.

Once Auni arrives, the quest starts.

Full quest walkthrough

Step 1: Read the old book from Auni

Auni finds a mysterious book and brings it to you (Image via Singularity 6)

Auni finds an old book while chasing a dragonfly and asks you to check it out. The book is titled Ormuu’s Horn Log #14 and contains war-related notes written by Ashura.

Ad

Objective: Read the book in your inventory.

The book is titled Ormuu’s Horn Log #14 and contains war-related notes written by Ashura (Image via Singularity 6)

Step 2: Return the logbook to Ashura

Ad

Ashura reacts strongly to the logbook and reveals vague hints about his role in the Umbraan War (Image via Singularity 6)

After identifying the book’s owner, deliver it to Ashura. He’ll be found at:

Ad

Ormuu’s Horn Inn

The Remembrance Garden

The riverside near Leafhopper Hills (depending on the time of day)

Ashura reacts strongly to the logbook and reveals vague hints about his role in the Umbraan War, but is also unwilling to talk further with you.

Step 3: Learn more about the Umbraan War

Talk to the other villagers marked with a question icon (Image via Singularity 6)

Ashura encourages you to investigate the war by yourself.

Ad

Primary objective

Speak to Caleri while she’s at the library (Image via Singularity 6)

Speak to Caleri while she’s at the library.

Read the Umbraan War history book located on a nearby shelf of the library.

Ad

The book is located on a nearby shelf of the library (Image via Singularity 6)

Optional objective

Ad

Talk to the other villagers marked with a question icon. This includes:

Auni

Badruu

Chayne

Delaila, Eshe

Hodari

Kenli

Reth

Sifuu

Chayne gives the most useful perspective (Image via Singularity 6)

Chayne, a veteran war medic, offers the most useful perspective.

Ad

Step 4: Confront Ashura about his past

Once you've done your research, return to Ashura (Image via Singularity 6)

Once you've done your research, return to Ashura. He finally opens up about his past and reveals the full story:

Ad

He was a government assassin tasked with ending the war by killing the Umbraan Queen. But instead of the queen, he accidentally killed her daughter — ending the war.

He was a government assassin tasked with ending the war by killing the Umbraan Queen. (Image via Singularity 6)

This trauma has haunted him over the years and shaped his relationships with his family, specifically his son, Nuroo.

Ad

Step 5: Help prepare a memorial for Sabine

Ashura asks for your help in making peace with his late wife, Sabine. (Image via Singularity 6)

Ashura asks for your help in making peace with his late wife, Sabine. You’ll need to collect ingredients for a ceremonial offering.

Ad

Required Items

1 Apple Pie

1 Chili Oil Dumplings

1 Shepp’s Pie

5 Sundrop Lilies

1 Flow-Infused Wood

How to get the Recipes

Chili Oil Dumplings : Buy from Reth’s Cooking Guild Store for 2,500 Gold (Cooking Level 9)

: Buy from Reth’s Cooking Guild Store for 2,500 Gold (Cooking Level 9) Shepp’s Pie : Buy from the same store for 1,500 Gold (Cooking Level 6)

: Buy from the same store for 1,500 Gold (Cooking Level 6) Apple Pie: Found in Delaila and Badruu’s room during Delaila’s Level 3 friendship quest

Once the preparation is ready, return to Ashura so that he can make the offering. (Image via Singularity 6)

After you’ve gathered everything, return to Ashura so that he can make the offering.

Ad

Step 6: Wait for Ashura’s letter

After the memorial, Ashura sends a letter telling you the offering helped him. (Image via Singularity 6)

After the memorial, Ashura sends a letter telling you the offering helped him find peace. But his journey is far from over — he still needs to come clean about it to Nuroo.

Ad

Step 7: Meet Ashura at the Inn

Meet Ashura in his room at the Inn to encourage him to follow through. (Image via Singularity 6)

Ashura now needs some emotional support to write a letter to his son and granddaughter. Meet him in his room at the Inn to encourage him to follow through.

Ad

Once you do, the quest concludes.

The quest ends with Ashura handing the letter for his son. (Image via Singularity 6)

Quest Rewards

Ashura’s Carved Sernuk (decorative furniture)

35 Renown

Ad

The logbook from Auni remains in your Quest Pouch.

This quest remains one of the deeper and more emotional quests in the world of Palia. Getting to know the characters is a vital part of the game; add depth to them, and they become memorable.

So go out into Palia and find the hidden mysteries the world has to offer.

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More