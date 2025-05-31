Palia: Sins of the Father friendship quest walkthrough

You might like to think Palia is all about cozy vibes and community spirit — but when you dive into Ashura’s Sins of the Father Friendship quest, it hits different. What starts as a simple errand from Auni quickly becomes one of the most emotionally heavy stories in the game. As you help Ashura face the ghosts of the Umbraan War, you’ll uncover hidden truths, make meaningful decisions, and help him reconnect with the people he loves, his family.
This guide walks you through everything you need to complete Sins of the Father — from the first objective to the final heartfelt moment.
Also read — Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies
Overview
- Quest giver: Auni
- Target NPC: Ashura
- Quest type: Friendship Level 5 (Ashura)
- Required quest: A Family Matter (Friendship Level 4)
- Patch version: 0.179
- Rewards: Ashura’s Carved Sernuk (furniture), 35 Renown
How to start the Sins of the Father quest in Palia
To unlock this quest, you must:
- Complete Ashura’s Level 4 friendship quest, A Family Matter.
- Reach Friendship Level 5 with Ashura.
- Wait for Auni to visit your housing plot and give you a mysterious book.
Once Auni arrives, the quest starts.
Full quest walkthrough
Step 1: Read the old book from Auni
Auni finds an old book while chasing a dragonfly and asks you to check it out. The book is titled Ormuu’s Horn Log #14 and contains war-related notes written by Ashura.
Objective: Read the book in your inventory.
Step 2: Return the logbook to Ashura
After identifying the book’s owner, deliver it to Ashura. He’ll be found at:
- Ormuu’s Horn Inn
- The Remembrance Garden
- The riverside near Leafhopper Hills (depending on the time of day)
Ashura reacts strongly to the logbook and reveals vague hints about his role in the Umbraan War, but is also unwilling to talk further with you.
Step 3: Learn more about the Umbraan War
Ashura encourages you to investigate the war by yourself.
Primary objective
- Speak to Caleri while she’s at the library.
- Read the Umbraan War history book located on a nearby shelf of the library.
Optional objective
Talk to the other villagers marked with a question icon. This includes:
- Auni
- Badruu
- Chayne
- Delaila, Eshe
- Hodari
- Kenli
- Reth
- Sifuu
Chayne, a veteran war medic, offers the most useful perspective.
Step 4: Confront Ashura about his past
Once you've done your research, return to Ashura. He finally opens up about his past and reveals the full story:
He was a government assassin tasked with ending the war by killing the Umbraan Queen. But instead of the queen, he accidentally killed her daughter — ending the war.
This trauma has haunted him over the years and shaped his relationships with his family, specifically his son, Nuroo.
Step 5: Help prepare a memorial for Sabine
Ashura asks for your help in making peace with his late wife, Sabine. You’ll need to collect ingredients for a ceremonial offering.
Required Items
- 1 Apple Pie
- 1 Chili Oil Dumplings
- 1 Shepp’s Pie
- 5 Sundrop Lilies
- 1 Flow-Infused Wood
How to get the Recipes
- Chili Oil Dumplings: Buy from Reth’s Cooking Guild Store for 2,500 Gold (Cooking Level 9)
- Shepp’s Pie: Buy from the same store for 1,500 Gold (Cooking Level 6)
- Apple Pie: Found in Delaila and Badruu’s room during Delaila’s Level 3 friendship quest
After you’ve gathered everything, return to Ashura so that he can make the offering.
Step 6: Wait for Ashura’s letter
After the memorial, Ashura sends a letter telling you the offering helped him find peace. But his journey is far from over — he still needs to come clean about it to Nuroo.
Step 7: Meet Ashura at the Inn
Ashura now needs some emotional support to write a letter to his son and granddaughter. Meet him in his room at the Inn to encourage him to follow through.
Once you do, the quest concludes.
Quest Rewards
- Ashura’s Carved Sernuk (decorative furniture)
- 35 Renown
The logbook from Auni remains in your Quest Pouch.
This quest remains one of the deeper and more emotional quests in the world of Palia. Getting to know the characters is a vital part of the game; add depth to them, and they become memorable.
So go out into Palia and find the hidden mysteries the world has to offer.
Check out our other guides:
- Palia: How to make Creamy Carrot Soup
- Palia: Plumehound Pilgrimage quest walkthrough
- Palia: Fishing for Answers quest walkthrough
- Palia: Exploring the future of the cozy MMO after multiple Studio Singularity layoffs
- Palia: How to follow Tau's Trail
- Palia: All Romance options and gifts guide
- Palia Parental Dispute Quest Guide
- Palia: How to get Sacred Flowers for Umbraan Shrines