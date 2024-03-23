Palworld player encounters weird bug following butchering Pal for Legendary Schematics

Palworld players have experienced numerous glitches since its launch day. While some of these enhance the gameplay experience, others are incredibly frustrating. It becomes particularly infuriating when you're attempting to accomplish a task only to be obstructed by a persistent bug that detracts from your overall enjoyment of the game.

This was the case with one Reddit user, u/hiverkia, who ran into an abnormally weird bug that prevented them from having an immersive gameplay experience. They shared a video of them playing the game when a random bug pixelated their display. They said:

“I butchered a Pal, hoping to get a legendary schematic, instead, I got cursed with this”

While engaging in the act of butchering Pals, Palworld employs pixelation on your screen to shield your eyes from the gore. However, this feature isn't intended to persist beyond the completion of the butchering process. Regrettably, u/hiverkiya fell prey to this peculiar glitch.

In a video clip shared by this Redditor, we witness a 19-second segment where they traverse a shoreline, with the central area of their screen heavily pixelated. While people were trying to understand how or why this happened with the original poster, there were a series of hilarious comments made by fellow Palworld players.

u/Ragnar0099 said that this was neither a glitch nor a bug, but the original poster had downloaded an explicit Japanese mod. This was the most upvoted comment in this thread, and for some reason, u/hiverkiya was not aware that there are mods for Palworld.

There was one Reddit user, u/Master_Win_4018, who thought the original poster must have been trying to do the Palworld butchering glitch. As someone unaware of mods for this game, it is highly unlikely that the original poster would know about glitches.

There was a Paworld player, u/DankThePlank, who was curious about the butchering glitch. The butchering glitch allows you to perform the act of chopping and killing a Pal for resources without losing the Pal from your collection. This is a nifty way of farming rare resources from Legendary Pals.

Are Palworld glitches good for the future of the game?

While some glitches enhance the overall gaming experience, others, particularly game-breaking bugs, can significantly disrupt progress, potentially wasting hours of effort.

Take, for instance, certain glitches present in this adventure survival title, which alleviate the need for extensive resource farming. One such glitch, the duplication glitch, remains unresolved in the latest game version, allowing players to effortlessly multiply resources within their base. This presents a hidden advantage as it enables the farming of rare items like ingots through easier means.

However, certain bugs occasionally cause players to inadvertently pass through the terrain of Palpagos Island, leading to extreme frustration, to say the least. In summary, bugs and glitches possess both positive and negative aspects, and for the time being, players must adapt and accept their presence within the gaming experience.

