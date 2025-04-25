How to get Dragon Tooth in RuneScape Dragonwilds

In RuneScape Dragonwilds, Dragon Tooth is a material often required for high-level quests and equipment upgrades. Whether you're navigating the rugged regions of the Stormtouched Highlands or preparing to face the mighty dragon Velgar, it is an essential item you’ll need in your inventory.

This article provides a guide to finding Dragon Tooth in RuneScape and explains its role in key quests and item recipes.

Where to find Dragon Tooth in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Dragon Teeth deposits under the Dragon Skull (Image via Jagex Ltd.)

Location : Stormtouched Highlands (right under the Dragon Skull)

: Stormtouched Highlands (right under the Dragon Skull) Tools needed: Iron Pickaxe

You need six Iron Bars (iron ore can be mined in Stormtouched Highlands), two Hard Leather, and four Blightwood (found in Bloodblight Swamp) to craft an Iron Pickaxe.

Tip: Equip Level 4 gear and bring Teleport Scrolls to avoid losing progress during surprise attacks.

You can find Dragon Tooth in the perilous Stormtouched Highlands, a high-risk, high-reward zone where dangerous creatures and environmental hazards are common.

Look below the massive dragon skull structure to locate the mineral deposits containing Dragon Tooth. It’s not an easy task, as this area is marked as Level 4 danger, featuring frequent lightning storms, hostile creatures, and the occasional dragon ambush. The location is crawling with lightning-based enemies and powerful Garou, all level 4. Without proper gear, you will be overwhelmed.

The deposits lie just beneath the colossal Dragon Skull (Image via Jagex Ltd.)

Look for two monster-guarded pillars — a clear sign you're heading the right way. Pass between them and then take the left trail toward the mountain. You’ll briefly detour southwest before climbing.

Once you ascend, the Dragon Skull will be in plain view. Despite the heavy rain in the Stormtouched Highlands, the path is quite visible.

How to use Dragon Tooth in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Once you have collected the Dragon Tooth, you can use it to craft the Challenge Horn, which allows you to progress the Dragon Slayer questline.

Crafting the Challenge Horn

The Challenge Horn recipe is acquired from Cathan’s ghost (Image via Jagex Ltd.)

You’ll receive the Challenge Horn recipe during the Fractured Plains portion of the Dragon Slayer quest, after meeting Cathan’s ghost near Velgar’s Tower.

Recipe:

1 Dragon Tooth

1 Bloodwood Sap (acquired from Bloodblight Swamp)

5 Bronze Bars (can be created by comnining Tin and Copper)

Once crafted, activate the Challenge Horn at Velgar’s Tower to begin the encounter. However, don’t let your guard down. Slaying Velgar won’t stop random dragon attacks from continuing throughout Dragonwilds.

Dragon Tooth may be tough to get, but it’s a must-have for anyone diving deep into RuneScape: Dragonwilds content. Whether you're gearing up for boss fights or completing the Dragon Slayer storyline, learning how to gather and use Dragon Tooth is a crucial part of your progression.

