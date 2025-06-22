A brand-new campaign for Rust Bellum Twitch Drops is going live very soon. Featuring the 40th round of drops, players have a chance to get their hands on a plethora of in-game skins and items through Facepunch's collaboration with Twitch. Like previous campaigns, the latest Twitch Drops will feature a combination of both generic and streamer-specific drops.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Rust Bellum Twitch Drops campaign. Read below to know more.
Duration of Rust Bellum Twitch Drops
The latest wave of Rust Twitch Drops will go live for all regions on June 25, 2025, at 10:30 PM GMT+5:30. The campaign will remain active until July 3, 2025, at 5:29 AM GMT+5:30. Any and all drops that you seek to get your hands on must be unlocked during this event period.
Once you complete your progression for a drop, you can claim it whenever you want later. Redemption of collectibles is not time-barred.
All rewards in Rust Bellum Twitch Drops
As stated above, the newest Twitch Drop campaign will feature two different sets of collectibles, namely:
- Generic Drops: Players can watch any affiliated Rust stream to collect the reward.
- Streamer-specific Drops: Players have to watch the prescribed streamer in order to get their drop.
That said, here's a list of the rewards that you can redeem through this campaign:
Generic rewards
- Armored Double Door skin
- Furnace skin
- Assault Rifle skin
- M249 Machine Gun skin
Streamer-specific rewards
- carola Assault Rifle skin
- Ricoy Double Barrel Shotgun skin
- aroyitt Thompson SMG skin
- Agustabell212 MP5-A4 skin
- Silithur Semi-Automatic Rifle skin
- StarWraith Garage Door skin
- Staryuuki Sheet-Metal Double Door skin
- CrystalMolly Large Wood Box skin
- Mixwell Sheet Metal Door skin
- elxokas Bolt-Action Rifle skin
How to unlock Rust Bellum Twitch Drops
Generic
To unlock the generic Rust Bellum Twitch Drops, you have to complete the watch-time requirement prescribed for the different collectibles by watching any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream.
Here are the watch-time requirements for each item:
- Armored Double Door skin: Watch 1 hour
- Furnace skin: Watch 2 hours
- Assault Rifle skin: Watch 3 hours
- M249 Machine Gun skin: Watch 4 hours
Streamer-specific
As evident from the title, you have to watch the prescribed streamer in order to get their respective item drops. The watch time requirement for each of these collectibles is 2 hours. You have to fulfill the quota for each streamer individually if you want to get your hands on all the items that are offered on the table.
