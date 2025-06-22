A brand-new campaign for Rust Bellum Twitch Drops is going live very soon. Featuring the 40th round of drops, players have a chance to get their hands on a plethora of in-game skins and items through Facepunch's collaboration with Twitch. Like previous campaigns, the latest Twitch Drops will feature a combination of both generic and streamer-specific drops.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Rust Bellum Twitch Drops campaign. Read below to know more.

Duration of Rust Bellum Twitch Drops

The latest wave of Rust Twitch Drops will go live for all regions on June 25, 2025, at 10:30 PM GMT+5:30. The campaign will remain active until July 3, 2025, at 5:29 AM GMT+5:30. Any and all drops that you seek to get your hands on must be unlocked during this event period.

Ad

Trending

Once you complete your progression for a drop, you can claim it whenever you want later. Redemption of collectibles is not time-barred.

Ad

Read more: Rust Nerfed, Buffed, and Balanced update: Bee Bombs, Armor slot crafting changes, Targeting attachment, and more

All rewards in Rust Bellum Twitch Drops

As stated above, the newest Twitch Drop campaign will feature two different sets of collectibles, namely:

Generic Drops: Players can watch any affiliated Rust stream to collect the reward. Streamer-specific Drops: Players have to watch the prescribed streamer in order to get their drop.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, here's a list of the rewards that you can redeem through this campaign:

Generic rewards

Armored Double Door skin

Furnace skin

Assault Rifle skin

M249 Machine Gun skin

Streamer-specific rewards

carola Assault Rifle skin

Ricoy Double Barrel Shotgun skin

aroyitt Thompson SMG skin

Agustabell212 MP5-A4 skin

Silithur Semi-Automatic Rifle skin

StarWraith Garage Door skin

Staryuuki Sheet-Metal Double Door skin

CrystalMolly Large Wood Box skin

Mixwell Sheet Metal Door skin

elxokas Bolt-Action Rifle skin

Check out: Soda Can and Oil Filter silencer in Rust: How to unlock, crafting guide, and more

Ad

How to unlock Rust Bellum Twitch Drops

Generic

To unlock the generic Rust Bellum Twitch Drops, you have to complete the watch-time requirement prescribed for the different collectibles by watching any 'Drops-Enabled' Rust stream.

Here are the watch-time requirements for each item:

Armored Double Door skin: Watch 1 hour

Watch 1 hour Furnace skin: Watch 2 hours

Watch 2 hours Assault Rifle skin: Watch 3 hours

Watch 3 hours M249 Machine Gun skin: Watch 4 hours

Streamer-specific

As evident from the title, you have to watch the prescribed streamer in order to get their respective item drops. The watch time requirement for each of these collectibles is 2 hours. You have to fulfill the quota for each streamer individually if you want to get your hands on all the items that are offered on the table.

Ad

You might be interested in: Rust patch notes (June 5, 2025): Bee catapult bomb, silencer nerfs, monument updates, and more

That's everything that you need to know about the 40th round of Rust Twitch Drops. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More