  Rust will feature a major naval update with the upcoming force wipe

Rust will feature a major naval update with the upcoming force wipe

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:41 GMT
Rust naval update
Rust will feature a major naval update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust naval update has been on the horizon for a while now, and the developers have finally introduced it into the title's staging branch this month. Featuring a complete overhaul of the oceans and the seas, we are expecting to see major changes coming to Rust very soon.

In this article, we will explore all the new additions that might pop up with the debut of the naval update in Rust. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based on information showcased on the game's staging branch, and are not reflective of the final product that will be released into the title's live build. Reader's discretion is advised.

Everything we know about the Rust naval update

New RHIB

First and foremost, the RHIB, or the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat, one of the main modes of transportation in the game, is seeing an overhaul. The boat has undergone a significant design change and features a much better and more useful HUD to help navigate the high seas. We are also seeing the introduction of lights on the boat to help sailors navigate at night.

Ghost Ships and Islands

With the debut of the naval update, players can expect the addition of Ghost Ships and new islands in the game. Ghost Ships will essentially serve as AI-protected monuments, and players can expect scientists to roam and protect them.

Ghost ship showcase (Image via Facepunch Studios and youtube.com/@Protoxic)

You can eliminate and scour through the entire ship to secure some loot. As of now, it is unknown whether we can expect military and elite crates in these ships.

Furthermore, popular content creator @protox0 has also provided footage of the different islands that will be introduced with the naval overhaul. These islands do not seem to be habitable. We speculate that there might be a small puzzle or a treasure hunt in these locations.

Floating cities

Similar to the Outpost and the Bandit Camp, we are going to see the introduction of a neutral safezone in the high seas. Scattered around the ocean, players can locate these protected floating cities and head there to purchase goods, trade, and even recycle the different components they might have secured while looting monuments in-game.

Floating city showcase (Image via Facepunch Studios and youtube.com/@Protoxic)

Modular boats

With the debut of the naval update, players will also be able to build their very own boats in the game. We have seen the introduction of a brand-new building-block hub in the staging branch to help make this process easier. If this is added to the live build, it would be quite interesting to see players express their creativity and build out uniquely designed boats in the game.

Making boats in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios and youtube.com/@Protoxic)

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust naval update. For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

