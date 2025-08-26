Sublimation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Sublimation Scout Rifle is part of the new Kepler open-world loot pool in Destiny 2. This means that the weapon also has the Origin Trait of homing missiles, where aiming the weapon for a short time releases a powerful rocket on the enemy. Based on the weapon's primary ammo type and some of the available perks, this Scout Rifle can be used to one-shot Champions and delete bosses in a matter of seconds.

Ad

Being a High Impact Framed weapon, there is that higher Range that allows its user to effortlessly take down players from a distance.

This article lists the best perks on the Sublimation Arc Scout Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Sublimation PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks will be great for Sublimation in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Demolitionist for getting Grenade energy back with kills.

for getting Grenade energy back with kills. Redirection for increased damage against powerful enemies after defeating rank-and-file combatants.

Ad

Trending

The damage bonus from Redirection works with Exhaustive Research Origin Trait as well. Hence, after defeating a few small enemies, aim the weapon at a more powerful one, and the weapon will one-shot that enemy for you. This applies to Champions, elites, and mini-bosses.

For other options, you can get Precision Instrument for bosses, alongside Voltshot for mob groups.

Sublimation PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks will be great for Sublimation in PvP:

Ad

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed with precision hits.

for increased Stability and reload speed with precision hits. Explosive Payload for flinching opposing players.

Precision Instrument can be used too in the fourth column for damage, alongside Moving Target for increased Accuracy while aiming.

How to get Sublimation in Destiny 2?

Sublimation is part of the Kepler open-world loot pool. Head to Caldera in Kepler, followed by the Altar of Relativity, and then attune the Sublimation. Doing so will increase its drop rate significantly.

Ad

Sublimation for attunement in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Next, run activities in Kepler, campaign mission, and the Sieve activity to get the weapon as a drop.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More