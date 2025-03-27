  • home icon
  Temptation's Hook updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Temptation's Hook updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Mar 27, 2025 19:32 IST
Temptation
Temptation's Hook Sword (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Temptation's Hook is one of the surprise additions in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy. The returning weapon from Season of the Arrivals is an Arc Caster Framed Sword, which isn't the most popular archetype in the game. However, if used correctly with the best synergies, the weapon can clear any content. This specific Sword is one of those weapons, requiring a particular combination to become immensely powerful.

This article lists the best perks for Temptation's Hook in PvE and PvP.

Temptation's Hook PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Temptation's Hook PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks in Temptation's Hook recommended for PvE:

  • Hungry Edge for increased magazine size and ammo capacity.
  • Swordmaster's Guard for increased Charge Rate, Stability, Inventory Size, Guard Resistance, Charge Time, and Guard Endurance.
  • Tireless Blade for gaining Sword ammo with powered Sword kills.
  • Collective Action for increased damage after collecting elemental pickup. In this Sword's case, the elemental pickup is an Ionic Trace.

Paired with the correct Arc Aspects and Fragments, players can use the aforementioned combination to clear out rooms full of mobs. Duelist's Trance is another perk that can be used in the third column for increased Charge Rate and defense with kills, allowing its user the proper balance between damage and survivability.

Temptation's Hook PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Temptation's Hook PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks in Temptation's Hook recommended for PvP:

  • Jagged Edge for increased damage at the cost of ammo.
  • Swordmaster's Guard for increased Charge Rate, Stability, Inventory Size, Guard Resistance, Charge Time, and Guard Endurance.
  • Energy Transfer for class ability energy upon blocking incoming damage.
  • Valiant Charge for increased lunge after blocking incoming damage.

Other perks, such as Duelist's Trance in the third column, alongside En Garde in the fourth column, are all considered decent alternatives for this weapon.

How to get Temptation's Hook in Destiny 2

Temptation's Hook can be exchanged in the Taken Altar for Metastasized Essentia. One of these Altars can be found inside Eris' Flat, with the other at the end of the Court of Blades activity.

Regarding the Tome of Want, you can select the Sword weapon type as a "target farm" option, and run ritual activities.

