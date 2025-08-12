The Division 2 vendors this week (August 12 to 19, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The final week of the Manhunt in Season Crossroads is here, and with it comes the Division 2 vendor reset. Similar to every other reset, this week, Agents will find a new selection of items at all the vendor NPCs in major segments of the map, such as DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Players can acquire items from these vendors to either increase the proficiency of certain items and bump up their Expertise level or just acquire a new piece for a loadout.

This article will go over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from August 12 to August 19, 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (August 12 to August 19, 2025)

DC Vendor

This is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

"The Sacrifice" named Providence brand set chest piece with Perfect Glass Cannon talent

P90 SMG with Future Perfect talent

F2000 AR with Future Perfect talent

Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Eyeless talent

Uzina Getica brand set backpack with Clutch talent

Legatus brand set chest piece with Spotter talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown Vendor

Here is a list of all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

"Baker's Dozen" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent

"Henri" named Electrique brand set chest piece with Perfect Companion talent

"Anarchist's Cookbook" Golan brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This The Division 2 vendor requires Countdown Requisition. This is a special currency obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

"Cap'n" named Immimence brand set backpack with Perfect Leadership talent

Umbra Initiative gear set gloves

Ongoing Directive gear set chest piece

Future Initiative gear set backpack

SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent

Military M9 Pistol with Flatline talent

Zwiadowka brand set hoslter

M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Steamline talent

Providence brand set mask

Airaldi brand set gloves

Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additional items, like mods for Disorient Resistance, Critical Hit Chance, and Chem launcher, can also be found at this The Division 2 vendor.

Theatre Settlement Vendor

These are all the items available from this NPC, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

"Contrator's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves

Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Reformation talent

SOCOM M1A Rifle with Breadbasket talent

Walker, Harris brand set gloves

Douglas & Harding brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement Vendor

Let's take a look at all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

"Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent

SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Future Perfect talent

Miliraty MK46 LMG with Steady Handed talent

Palisade brand set mask

Habsburg brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

"Scalpel" named Marksman Rifle with Future Perfection talent

Covert SRS Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent

Tactical M249 Para LMG with Preservation talent

Ceska brand set mask

Brazos brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East Vendor

These are all items available from the Dark Zone East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

"Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard brand set mask

SOCOL Mk20 SSR Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent

M249 B LMG with Ignited talent

Foundry Bulwark gear set mask

Hotshot gear set holster

Golar Gear brand set mask

Fenris brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone South Vendor

This is a list of all the items that are available from the Dark Zone South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

"Glory Daze" named AR with Perfect Near Sighted talent

CMMG Banshee SMG with Pressure Point talent

PDR AR with Fast Hands talent

M1911 Pistol with Flatline talent

Ongoing Directive gear set backpack

Ongoing Directive gear set chest piece

Walker, Harris brand set backpack with Clutch Talent

Sokolov brand set chest piece with Spotter talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone West Vendor

Following is a list of all items available from the Dark Zone West Vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

"Backup Boomstick" named Shotgun with Spike talent

Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Vindictive talent

USC .45 ACP Rifle with Pressure Point talent

Heartbreaker gear set gloves

Virtuoso gear set kneepads

Zwiadowka brand set gloves

Badger Tuff brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the DZ West Vendor sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map of The Division 2:

PDR AR with Vindictive talent

Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Reformation talent

M870 Express Shotgun with Eyeless talent

Custom PF45 Pistol with Spike talent

Providence brand set backpack with Glavanize talent

Overlord brand set kneepads

Grupo Sombra brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Skill Haste, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

These are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map, right above the primary set of escalators:

AK-M AR with Close & Personal talent

Tactical M249 Para LMG with Steady Handed talent

Classic M1A Rifle with Lucky Shot talent

KARD-45 Pistol with Sledgehammer talent

Petrov brand set backpack with Energize talent

Electrique brand set gloves

Gila Guard brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Haven Public Exchange Vendor also sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Firefly, and Trap.

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Finally, this is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that players can locate in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

P90 SMG with Thunder Strike talent

Classic RPK-74 LMG with Close & Personal talent

LVOA-C Rifle with Steady Handed talent

Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Close & Personal talent

Sokolov brand set chest piece with Headhunter talent

Airaldi brand set kneepads

Wyvern brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Apart from these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Protection from Elites, Seekr Mine, Pulse, and Trap.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

A few items mentioned below can be harder to acquire as in-game drops. Therefore, it is wise to obtain a few copies either for a build or to farm proficiency level from The Division 2 vendors:

Uzina Getica brand set backpack with Clutch talent

"Contrator's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves

"Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent

" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent Sokolov brand set chest piece with Headhunter talent

While the gear pieces and weapon listed here are not super rare items, their attributes are fairly distributed. Carnage is a good LMG to run in an Ongoing Directive build, while the Sokolov piece and the Uzina Getica backpack have Critical Hit Chance and Damage rolled in attributes.

This makes the items worth picking up and equipping in a build if you have been looking for a similar piece.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

