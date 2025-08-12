The Division 2 vendors this week (August 12 to 19, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The final week of the Manhunt in Season Crossroads is here, and with it comes the Division 2 vendor reset. Similar to every other reset, this week, Agents will find a new selection of items at all the vendor NPCs in major segments of the map, such as DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Players can acquire items from these vendors to either increase the proficiency of certain items and bump up their Expertise level or just acquire a new piece for a loadout.
This article will go over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from August 12 to August 19, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (August 12 to August 19, 2025)
DC Vendor
This is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "The Sacrifice" named Providence brand set chest piece with Perfect Glass Cannon talent
- P90 SMG with Future Perfect talent
- F2000 AR with Future Perfect talent
- Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Eyeless talent
- Uzina Getica brand set backpack with Clutch talent
- Legatus brand set chest piece with Spotter talent
This vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Here is a list of all the items available from the Countdown Vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Baker's Dozen" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent
- "Henri" named Electrique brand set chest piece with Perfect Companion talent
- "Anarchist's Cookbook" Golan brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent
The Countdown vendor also features caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This The Division 2 vendor requires Countdown Requisition. This is a special currency obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Cap'n" named Immimence brand set backpack with Perfect Leadership talent
- Umbra Initiative gear set gloves
- Ongoing Directive gear set chest piece
- Future Initiative gear set backpack
- SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent
- Military M9 Pistol with Flatline talent
- Zwiadowka brand set hoslter
- M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Steamline talent
- Providence brand set mask
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads
Additional items, like mods for Disorient Resistance, Critical Hit Chance, and Chem launcher, can also be found at this The Division 2 vendor.
Theatre Settlement Vendor
These are all the items available from this NPC, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Contrator's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves
- Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Reformation talent
- SOCOM M1A Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- Walker, Harris brand set gloves
- Douglas & Harding brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Let's take a look at all items available from the Campus Vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent
- SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Future Perfect talent
- Miliraty MK46 LMG with Steady Handed talent
- Palisade brand set mask
- Habsburg brand set holster
Besides these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Scalpel" named Marksman Rifle with Future Perfection talent
- Covert SRS Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent
- Tactical M249 Para LMG with Preservation talent
- Ceska brand set mask
- Brazos brand set holster
The Castle Vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
These are all items available from the Dark Zone East Vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard brand set mask
- SOCOL Mk20 SSR Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent
- M249 B LMG with Ignited talent
- Foundry Bulwark gear set mask
- Hotshot gear set holster
- Golar Gear brand set mask
- Fenris brand set holster
The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone South Vendor
This is a list of all the items that are available from the Dark Zone South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Glory Daze" named AR with Perfect Near Sighted talent
- CMMG Banshee SMG with Pressure Point talent
- PDR AR with Fast Hands talent
- M1911 Pistol with Flatline talent
- Ongoing Directive gear set backpack
- Ongoing Directive gear set chest piece
- Walker, Harris brand set backpack with Clutch Talent
- Sokolov brand set chest piece with Spotter talent
The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone West Vendor
Following is a list of all items available from the Dark Zone West Vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Backup Boomstick" named Shotgun with Spike talent
- Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Vindictive talent
- USC .45 ACP Rifle with Pressure Point talent
- Heartbreaker gear set gloves
- Virtuoso gear set kneepads
- Zwiadowka brand set gloves
- Badger Tuff brand set kneepads
Additionally, the DZ West Vendor sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be acquired from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map of The Division 2:
- PDR AR with Vindictive talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Reformation talent
- M870 Express Shotgun with Eyeless talent
- Custom PF45 Pistol with Spike talent
- Providence brand set backpack with Glavanize talent
- Overlord brand set kneepads
- Grupo Sombra brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Skill Haste, Shield, Chem Launcher, and Sticky Launcher.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
These are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor, whom Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map, right above the primary set of escalators:
- AK-M AR with Close & Personal talent
- Tactical M249 Para LMG with Steady Handed talent
- Classic M1A Rifle with Lucky Shot talent
- KARD-45 Pistol with Sledgehammer talent
- Petrov brand set backpack with Energize talent
- Electrique brand set gloves
- Gila Guard brand set mask
The Haven Public Exchange Vendor also sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Firefly, and Trap.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Finally, this is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that players can locate in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- P90 SMG with Thunder Strike talent
- Classic RPK-74 LMG with Close & Personal talent
- LVOA-C Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- Police 686 Magnum Pistol with Close & Personal talent
- Sokolov brand set chest piece with Headhunter talent
- Airaldi brand set kneepads
- Wyvern brand set mask
Apart from these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Protection from Elites, Seekr Mine, Pulse, and Trap.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
A few items mentioned below can be harder to acquire as in-game drops. Therefore, it is wise to obtain a few copies either for a build or to farm proficiency level from The Division 2 vendors:
- Uzina Getica brand set backpack with Clutch talent
- "Contrator's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves
- "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent
- Sokolov brand set chest piece with Headhunter talent
While the gear pieces and weapon listed here are not super rare items, their attributes are fairly distributed. Carnage is a good LMG to run in an Ongoing Directive build, while the Sokolov piece and the Uzina Getica backpack have Critical Hit Chance and Damage rolled in attributes.
This makes the items worth picking up and equipping in a build if you have been looking for a similar piece.
