The Division 2 vendors this week (September 16 to 23, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Another weekly reset is live, bringing a new rotation of items at The Division 2 vendors this week. Named gear, skill mods, and weapons, among other items, are up for grabs. To acquire these, you must spend resources like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition credits, and Dark Zone credits. A ton of vendors are available all across the major settlements in DC, New York, and Brooklyn.
This article will list all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from September 16 to 23, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (September 16 to September 23, 2025)
DC vendor
Here are all the items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Percussive Maintenance" named Alps Summit brand set backpack with Perfect Tech Support talent
- MP5-N SMG with Streamline talent
- AUG A3-CQC SMG with Measured talent
- D50 Pistol with Future Perfect talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Energize talent
- Overlord brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Commando" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Naked talent
- "Lavoisier" named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Galvanize talent
- "Baker's Dozen" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent
Additional items like caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired at this vendor. A special currency, Countdown Acquisition, obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode, is utilized for all purchases here.
Clan vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent
- Aegis gear set gloves
- Negotiator's Dilemma gear set chest piece
- Ortiz: Exuro gear set mask
- SASG-12 Shotgun with Thunder Strike talent
- SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Killer talent
- Lengmo brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent
- Honey Badger AR with Ignited talent
- Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Safeguard talent
- Douglas & Harding brand set holster
- Alps Summit brand set kneepads
Besides these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Pulse.
Theatre Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Fox's Prayer" named Overlord brand set kneepads
- Super 90 Shotgun with Ranger talent
- SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Perpetuation talent
- Sokolov brand set gloves
- Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disoerient Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Tabula Rasa" named LMG with Perfectly Steady Handed talent
- "Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- Military RPK-74 M LMG with Close & Personal talent
- Golan brand set mask
- Wyvern brand set holster
Besides these gear and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "The White Death" named Marksman Rifle with Strained talent
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Soft Spot talent
- Military MK46 LMG with Flatline talent
- Murakami brand set mask
- Petrov brand set holster
The Castle vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Ekim's Long Stick" named Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent
- Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Soft Spot talent
- Military MK46 LMG with Fast Hands talent
- Breaking Point gear set mask
- Cavalier gear set holster
- Wyvern brand set mask
- Fenris brand set holster
The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Ferocious Calm" named Fenris brand set chest piece with Perfect Overwatch talent
- Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Outsider talent
- SOCOM Mk16 AR with Streamline talent
- 93R Pistol with Ignited talent
- Hotshot gear set backpack
- Virtuoso gear set chest piece
- 5.11 brand set backpack with Tech Link talent
- Alps Summit brand set chest piece with Tag Team talent
The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
These are all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Harmony" named Rifle with Perfectly In Sync talent
- Super 90 Shotgun with Streamline talent
- Military Mk17 Rifle with Preservation talent
- Cavalier gear set gloves
- Virtuoso gear set kneepads
- Airaldi brand set gloves
- Fenris brand set kneepads
The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Shock Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- Military G35 AR with Thunder Strike talent
- M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent
- 1886 Rifle with Behind You talent
- Diceros Pistol with Close & Personal talent
- Grupo brand set backpack with Galvanize talent
- Palisade brand set gloves
- Belstone brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Repair Skills, Shield, Firefly, and Trap.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:
- "Born Great" named AR with Perfect Stabilize talent
- "Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun Pistol with Ranger talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Salvage talent
- 5.11 brand set backpack with Shock and Awe talent
- Overlord brand set kneepads
- Wyvern brand set holster
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Headshot Damage, Turret, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Police T821 SMG with Sadist talent
- SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent
- Police Mk17 Rifle with Thunder Strike talent
- M1911 Pistol with Perpetuation talent
- Legatus brand set chest piece with Unbreakable talent
- Grupo brand set kneepads
- Zwiadowka brand set mask
The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Drone, Hive, and Sticky Launcher.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
The latest rotation of items during this week's The Division 2 vendor reset has brought a few items worth checking out. This is because acquiring rare items from vendors can help you increase your Proficiency level with that item and eventually increase your Expertise rank. Consider picking up these items:
- "Fox's Prayer" named Overlord brand set kneepads
- "Ferocious Calm" named Fenris brand set chest piece with Perfect Overwatch talent
- "Harmony" named Rifle with Perfectly In Sync talent
"Fox's Prayer" is a named item The Division 2 community likes to run in many builds. Its bonus Damage to Targets Out of Cover (DTTOC) attribute helps considerably increase damage output. The "Ferocious Calm" chest piece can assist you and your team in Raids as it provides Weapon damage and Skill damage by simply remaining in cover.
Lastly, the "Harmony" Rifle can slot in well with Skill Damage builds as your secondary weapon. Other than these items, always be on the lookout for attributes and talents that are missing from your inventory. This can help you complete your library and have all the options available while recalibrating a weapon.
