The Division 2 vendors this week (September 16 to 23, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Another weekly reset is live, bringing a new rotation of items at The Division 2 vendors this week. Named gear, skill mods, and weapons, among other items, are up for grabs. To acquire these, you must spend resources like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition credits, and Dark Zone credits. A ton of vendors are available all across the major settlements in DC, New York, and Brooklyn.

This article will list all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from September 16 to 23, 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (September 16 to September 23, 2025)

DC vendor

Here are all the items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:

" Percussive Maintenance " named Alps Summit brand set backpack with Perfect Tech Support talent

MP5-N SMG with Streamline talent

AUG A3-CQC SMG with Measured talent

D50 Pistol with Future Perfect talent

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Energize talent

Overlord brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown vendor

Here are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Commando " named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Naked talent

" Lavoisier " named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Galvanize talent

"Baker's Dozen" named Rifle with Perfect Lucky Shot talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additional items like caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired at this vendor. A special currency, Countdown Acquisition, obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode, is utilized for all purchases here.

Clan vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" The Darkness " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent

Aegis gear set gloves

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set chest piece

Ortiz: Exuro gear set mask

SASG-12 Shotgun with Thunder Strike talent

SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Killer talent

Lengmo brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent

Honey Badger AR with Ignited talent

Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Safeguard talent

Douglas & Harding brand set holster

Alps Summit brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Pulse.

Theatre Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

" Fox's Prayer " named Overlord brand set kneepads

Super 90 Shotgun with Ranger talent

SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Perpetuation talent

Sokolov brand set gloves

Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disoerient Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Tabula Rasa " named LMG with Perfectly Steady Handed talent

" Relic " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Close & Personal talent

Golan brand set mask

Wyvern brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gear and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" The White Death " named Marksman Rifle with Strained talent

M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Soft Spot talent

Military MK46 LMG with Flatline talent

Murakami brand set mask

Petrov brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Castle vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East vendor

Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" Ekim's Long Stick " named Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent

Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Soft Spot talent

Military MK46 LMG with Fast Hands talent

Breaking Point gear set mask

Cavalier gear set holster

Wyvern brand set mask

Fenris brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South vendor

Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Ferocious Calm " named Fenris brand set chest piece with Perfect Overwatch talent

Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Outsider talent

SOCOM Mk16 AR with Streamline talent

93R Pistol with Ignited talent

Hotshot gear set backpack

Virtuoso gear set chest piece

5.11 brand set backpack with Tech Link talent

Alps Summit brand set chest piece with Tag Team talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West vendor

These are all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Harmony " named Rifle with Perfectly In Sync talent

Super 90 Shotgun with Streamline talent

Military Mk17 Rifle with Preservation talent

Cavalier gear set gloves

Virtuoso gear set kneepads

Airaldi brand set gloves

Fenris brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Shock Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium vendor

These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

Military G35 AR with Thunder Strike talent

M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Sadist talent

1886 Rifle with Behind You talent

Diceros Pistol with Close & Personal talent

Grupo brand set backpack with Galvanize talent

Palisade brand set gloves

Belstone brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Repair Skills, Shield, Firefly, and Trap.

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:

" Born Great " named AR with Perfect Stabilize talent

" Relic " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun Pistol with Ranger talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Salvage talent

5.11 brand set backpack with Shock and Awe talent

Overlord brand set kneepads

Wyvern brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Headshot Damage, Turret, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Police T821 SMG with Sadist talent

SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent

Police Mk17 Rifle with Thunder Strike talent

M1911 Pistol with Perpetuation talent

Legatus brand set chest piece with Unbreakable talent

Grupo brand set kneepads

Zwiadowka brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Drone, Hive, and Sticky Launcher.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

The latest rotation of items during this week's The Division 2 vendor reset has brought a few items worth checking out. This is because acquiring rare items from vendors can help you increase your Proficiency level with that item and eventually increase your Expertise rank. Consider picking up these items:

" Fox's Prayer " named Overlord brand set kneepads

" Ferocious Calm " named Fenris brand set chest piece with Perfect Overwatch talent

"Harmony" named Rifle with Perfectly In Sync talent

"Fox's Prayer" is a named item The Division 2 community likes to run in many builds. Its bonus Damage to Targets Out of Cover (DTTOC) attribute helps considerably increase damage output. The "Ferocious Calm" chest piece can assist you and your team in Raids as it provides Weapon damage and Skill damage by simply remaining in cover.

Lastly, the "Harmony" Rifle can slot in well with Skill Damage builds as your secondary weapon. Other than these items, always be on the lookout for attributes and talents that are missing from your inventory. This can help you complete your library and have all the options available while recalibrating a weapon.

For more news on related content, follow Sportskeeda:

