The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt guide: Scout 11 objectives and solutions

With a new weekly reset comes a brand-new set of challenges for The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt. This is the last week of Scout objectives before Agents head to the finale of this season's Manhunt and acquire the much-anticipated Tinkerer exotic mask. The objectives of Scout Week 11 are quite simple and can be covered in one sitting.
This article will go over all the challenges that players must undertake to complete The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt for Crossroads Season.
The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them
Let us have a look at all the objectives that interested Agents must fulfil to complete Week 11 of Manhunt in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1:
- Complete 2 open-world activities in Downtown East
- Eliminate 3 officers in Downtown East
- Complete Grand Washington Hotel on any difficulty
1) Disrupt enemy operations in Downtown East
After heading to the Downtown East district, which is adjacent to DC HQ, locate two open-world activities. Disrupt enemy operations by putting a stop to two Resource Convoys, Public Execution, or Propaganda Broadcasts to finish the first objective in Scout Week 11.
2) Take down named enemies in Downtown East
For the next set of challenges in The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt, Agents are required to take down three named enemies in the same district as above. This can be done by completing bounties in this region.
However, if Agents find their map is missing Downtown East bounties, they can instead complete Public Execution and save two hostages. Doing so will make the hostages drop a bounty, which will guide you to the named enemies.
Also read: The Division 2 developer livestream summary (July 18)
3) Take over Grand Washington Hotel
For the last set of challenges in The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt guide, Agents must take control of the Grand Washington Hotel found in Downtown East. Complete this mission on any difficulty level to finish the last set of challenges for Scout Week 11.
