The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt guide: Scout 11 objectives and solutions

With a new weekly reset comes a brand-new set of challenges for The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt. This is the last week of Scout objectives before Agents head to the finale of this season's Manhunt and acquire the much-anticipated Tinkerer exotic mask. The objectives of Scout Week 11 are quite simple and can be covered in one sitting.

This article will go over all the challenges that players must undertake to complete The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt for Crossroads Season.

The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt objectives and how to complete them

Let us have a look at all the objectives that interested Agents must fulfil to complete Week 11 of Manhunt in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1:

Complete 2 open-world activities in Downtown East

Eliminate 3 officers in Downtown East

Complete Grand Washington Hotel on any difficulty

1) Disrupt enemy operations in Downtown East

After heading to the Downtown East district, which is adjacent to DC HQ, locate two open-world activities. Disrupt enemy operations by putting a stop to two Resource Convoys, Public Execution, or Propaganda Broadcasts to finish the first objective in Scout Week 11.

Disrupt enemy operations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

2) Take down named enemies in Downtown East

For the next set of challenges in The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt, Agents are required to take down three named enemies in the same district as above. This can be done by completing bounties in this region.

Take down named enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

However, if Agents find their map is missing Downtown East bounties, they can instead complete Public Execution and save two hostages. Doing so will make the hostages drop a bounty, which will guide you to the named enemies.

3) Take over Grand Washington Hotel

Complete Grand Washington Hotel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

For the last set of challenges in The Division 2 Week 11 Manhunt guide, Agents must take control of the Grand Washington Hotel found in Downtown East. Complete this mission on any difficulty level to finish the last set of challenges for Scout Week 11.

