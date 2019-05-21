×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A legend has left us - Button, Howard, Schwarzenegger pay tribute to F1 great Niki Lauda

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    21 May 2019, 17:52 IST
NikiLauda - cropped
Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda has been hailed as a "legend" of Formula One after the three-time world champion died on Tuesday.

Lauda, 70, is a much-revered figure in the sport and famously returned from a near-fatal crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring to finish fourth in the Italian Grand Prix six weeks later.

He won the world title the following year, adding to his 1975 triumph. Both of those successes came at Ferrari and, following time away from the sport, he pipped McLaren team-mate Alain Prost to glory in 1984.

Fellow former world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg were among those to lead the tributes to the acclaimed Austrian, with Button declaring "a legend has left us".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki #nikilauda

A post shared by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on

 

Lauda was also an inspirational figure after he stopped racing, with Rosberg noting how the Mercedes non-executive chairman's expertise and advice helped him win a maiden F1 title in 2016.

The last of Lauda's three world titles was won when he was a McLaren driver in 1984, and the team said he was "enshrined in our history".

Advertisement

Mercedes have been the dominant force in F1 in recent years and Lauda's pivotal role behind the scenes was highlighted by team principal Toto Wolff.

It was not just F1 drivers and teams who were paying tribute to Lauda on Tuesday as former MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner described the Austrian as a "motorsport legend".

And Oscar-winning director Ron Howard hailed Lauda's "keen intelligent and wisdom". The two met when Howard was directing the 2013 film 'Rush', a biographical movie looking at the rivalry between James Hunt and Lauda during the 1976 season.

Lauda was one of Austria's most successful sportsmen and one of the nation's most famous figures - actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger - said his compatriot was an inspiration to Austrians.

Advertisement
Inspirational athlete and entrepreneur Lauda leaves lasting legacy
RELATED STORY
Hamilton to Ferrari?! - Formula One's biggest driver moves
RELATED STORY
Nurburgring's 'green hell' & eventful Estoril - Five circuits worthy of returning to F1
RELATED STORY
Schumacher's wins, decisive Japan & Monaco '96 chaos - F1 in Opta numbers ahead of 1000th race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Hendrick Motorsports pays tribute to UNC Charlotte victims
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Leclerc aims to play it cool in Bahrain
RELATED STORY
Leclerc has a right to be upset - Ferrari boss addresses Chinese GP orders
RELATED STORY
Mosley wanted to see Senna battle Schumacher
RELATED STORY
Baku signs F1 renewal to 2023
RELATED STORY
Alonso: I haven't closed the door on F1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us