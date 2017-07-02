Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'at peace' with fact father lost life at Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is on the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Cup race at Daytona, doesn't dwell on the fact his father lost his life there.

Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will compete Saturday night in his final race at Daytona International Speedway as a full-time NASCAR driver, says he's "at peace" with the fact his famous father lost his life on the track.

Earnhardt Jr., who will start on the pole and is one of the favorites to win the Coke Zero 400, opened up to ESPN's Marty Smith about his highs and lows at Daytona.

"I've had some pretty bad days here," Earnhardt Jr. said. "When we lost my dad here, I just refused to really look at that in a negative way. I'm at peace with the fact that it's where my father lost his life.

"I don't find that disturbing or sad, or anything, I just kind of … it's Daytona, and racing's dangerous."

Dale Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion and one of the most popular drivers in the sport's history, lost his life after a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt Jr., driving for his father's DEI team that day, finished second, behind teammate Michael Waltrip.

Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 winner, returned to Daytona four months after his father's death and won the July NASCAR Cup race at the speedway, one of the most emotional wins in NASCAR history.

"For my family it was closure," Earnhardt Jr. said of that race. "All of us really had been in this real funk, mourning my dad's passing, so it was really just a gray time for all of us. Even dad's peers — everybody was hurting a little bit. I think it brought a little sunlight into everybody's lives I guess."