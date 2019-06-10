Engine woes, team orders and Vettel's penalty - the lows and lows of Ferrari's 2019

Ferrari team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc

"You are the winner for us. We appreciate your effort. Keep your head down. Stay calm."

Mattia Binotto's words provided scant consolation for Sebastian Vettel as a five-second penalty struck off his and Ferrari's first race win of the 2019 Formula One season.

This campaign has been miserable so far for Vettel and team-mate Charles Leclerc, reaching a head with the German's post-race antics at the Canadian Grand Prix as he fumed at the result.

A week that had started with Vettel refuting suggestions he could retire ended with the same man moving around the P1 sign in parc ferme to indicate he, not Lewis Hamilton, had won.

It was another rotten seven days for the Scuderia as they still wait on that precious breakthrough victory, with championship leader Hamilton taking the top spot of the podium rather than a fuming Vettel in Montreal.

We look back on a dismal 2019 to date for the Italian team, as Mercedes continue to dominate.

AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX: Vettel P4, Leclerc P5

The pace-setters in pre-season testing, Ferrari failed to trouble Mercedes all week when the season got under way in Melbourne, while Vettel also dropped behind Max Verstappen on race day.

"We were just slow," Vettel said. "All weekend, summing up, I didn't get the confidence I had in Barcelona [testing]."

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX: Vettel P5, Leclerc P3

Pole-sitter Leclerc looked to be closing on his first F1 win when engine trouble denied him in Bahrain, meaning the Ferrari new boy stuttered into third with the help of the safety car.

"It's a very hard one to take, but thanks to the team for the amazing car all weekend long," the 21-year-old said. "We will come back stronger."

CHINESE GRAND PRIX: Vettel P3, Leclerc P5

The Silver Arrows again dominated in China and the tension was instead between the Ferrari drivers, as Leclerc was ordered to allow Vettel past and neither challenged.

Team principal Binotto acknowledged: "If Charles is upset, he is right to be upset and we accept it."

AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX: Vettel P3, Leclerc P5

Ferrari were suddenly flying in Baku, but Leclerc hit the wall at Turn 8 in qualifying and their week did not get any better, with Vettel a distant third behind Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton on race day.

"I am very sad for what happened. I deserve it," said a rueful Leclerc. "I've been stupid, as I said on the radio. I've calmed down, but I've been stupid."

RED FLAG



SPANISH GRAND PRIX: Vettel P4, Leclerc P5

The Scuderia were misfiring again come the next raceweek and their tactics were questioned as Vettel sustained tyre damage and was left tussling with Leclerc for fourth in Barcelona.

"I was struggling to see stuff and I was also slowed down, so it compromised my first stint," Vettel said of his issues.

MONACO GRAND PRIX: Vettel P2, Leclerc DNF

Ferrari finally got a man on the second step of the podium, but Hamilton continued to dominate and Leclerc's home race went horribly wrong. He failed to get out of Q1 and retired in trying to undo the damage.

"There were no real answers," Leclerc complained as Ferrari paid the price for leaving him in the garage late in the qualifying session. "I need some explanations - I don't know for now."

CANADIAN GRAND PRIX: Vettel P2, Leclerc P3

The team were not to blame this time as Vettel went wide and then re-entered the track in front of Hamilton, earning a sanction that saw him drop to second.

His words were no less concerning for Ferrari, though: "Ultimately it's not the sport that I fell in love with when I was watching."