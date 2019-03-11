F1 2019: The best Opta facts ahead of the new season

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

The 2019 Formula One season is just around the corner and there is plenty at stake beyond the drivers' and constructors' titles.

While Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are heavy favourites for those respective honours once again, personal milestones will be reached and records broken across the grid over the course of the campaign.

So here, with the help of Opta, we bring you 10 fascinating facts to get you ready for this week's season opener in Melbourne.

6 - Mercedes (2014-2018) are one title away from equalling Ferrari (1999-2004) as the team with the most back-to-back F1 constructors' titles (six).

100 - If Mercedes win 13 races in 2019, they will become the fourth team to reach 100 wins in F1.

408 - Hamilton heads into 2019 after recording 408 points last season, more than any other driver in an F1 campaign.

26 - Sebastian Vettel has reached the podium at 24 of the 26 different Grands Prix he has raced (only missing out in France and Azerbaijan). If he makes the podium at those two races this year, the German will be the driver with the most podiums in different Grands Prix in F1 alongside Kimi Raikkonen (26).

292 - If Raikkonen (292) races all the GPs this season, the Finn will surpass Fernando Alonso (312) as the driver to have raced the second-most races in F1 history behind only Rubens Barrichello (323).

11 - Red Bull's Max Verstappen reached the podium 11 times in 2018, as many as in his whole F1 career before that.

1,000 - Daniel Ricciardo (986) and Valtteri Bottas (963) are 14 and 37 points respectively away from being the 10th driver to reach 1000 points in F1 history.

156 - No driver in Formula 1 history has driven more races without reaching the podium than Nico Hulkenberg (156).

1 - The only Polish driver to have raced and won in F1, Robert Kubica, will return after nine years.

2 - Alexander Albon will be the second Thai driver in F1, after Prince Bira, who earned eight points between 1950 and 1954.