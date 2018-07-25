Bottas on winless run as Hamilton looks for more - F1 Hungarian GP in numbers

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the German Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will have the opportunity to extend his Formula One drivers' championship lead at a track where he holds the record for race wins.

After a dramatic German Grand Prix that saw a late twist in the tale, the field move on to Hungary where results have been equally unpredictable in recent years.

As Hamilton looks to build momentum in the second half of the season, Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas is enduring a tough winless run, despite repeatedly coming close.

Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will look to be in the points, meanwhile, in a bid to keep a fascinating title battle going.

Using Opta data, we pick out the key statistics ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

33 - This will be the 33rd Hungarian Grand Prix, with each edition being held at the Hungaroring. Only Monaco (65) has held more races without changing the circuit.

14 - Vettel failed to finish in Germany, his first abandonment since the 2017 Japanese GP. Before his streak ended, he was the only driver to win points in each race this season, 14 consecutive races overall.

11 - Bottas took second place in Germany, the fifth time he has been runner-up in 2018. The Finn is enduring his worst winless run since joining Mercedes (11 races).

8 - Ferrari and McLaren share the record for most poles at the track. Vettel, by the way, has been at the front of the grid five times in 2018.

5 - No driver has won at the Hungaroring more often than Hamilton (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016).

4 - Kimi Raikkonen has been on the podium in each of the last four races. He's not managed to achieve the feat for five in a row since 2007 (seven), the year he won the F1 title.

3 - Only three of the last 10 Hungarian GPs have seen the driver on pole position win the race (Hamilton in 2012 and 2013, Vettel in 2018).

2 - Vettel has won two of the last three races in Hungary (2015 and 2017).