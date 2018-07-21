Hamilton not giving up despite Hockenheim heartbreak

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 21 Jul 2018, 23:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes leaves the Hockenheim track

Sebastian Vettel delighted his home crowd by snatching pole position at the German Grand Prix on Saturday, his success made even sweeter by Lewis Hamilton's hydraulic problems.

Vettel turned on the style in Q3 at Hockenheim, immediately going three tenths faster than Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen before smashing the lap record.

His final lap of 1:11.212 denied Valtteri Bottas top spot, a feat that would have slightly lessened the blow Mercedes suffered at the end of Q1.

That saw Hamilton bow out at Turn 10, the Briton having taken a very wide line two corners earlier that appeared to cause the issue.

Hamilton will start Sunday's race from 14th as a result, handing Vettel the advantage in the championship battle – the German already leading his rival by eight points.

"It's been a tough day, but these things happen in sport. This is a part of racing," said a dejected Hamilton.

"When you're fighting for a championship that's as close as this you can't afford days like this. You put so much preparation in, everyone works so hard, and then to go out early in qualifying is a bit of a shock.

"Your heart sinks and sometimes you just can't believe things unfold the way they do, but all you can do is suck it up."

Bottas joins Vettel on the front row so could give his team-mate some support, while Vettel has Kimi Raikkonen to keep the other Mercedes in check.

END OF QUALIFYING



TOP TEN

VET

BOT

RAI

VER

MAG

GRO

HUL

SAI

LEC

PER#GermanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SoDg4OSsf0 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2018

LONG WAY BACK FOR LEWIS

For the second successive race Hamilton finds himself facing an uphill battle to stay with Vettel in the drivers' standings, having fallen to the back of the race at Silverstone.

That came following an incident with Raikkonen, but the Mercedes man showed his superb talent to claim second place and stay in touch with his title rival.

Doing that at Hockenheim will not be as easy given the lack of overtaking opportunities, but watching the four-time champion try will keep the race interesting throughout.

"I will not to give up," said the Briton. "All I can do is put aside that negative energy and see [Sunday's race] as another opportunity to rise.

"Hockenheim is a trickier for overtaking on than Silverstone, but I'll do everything I can."

“Your heart sinks and sometimes you just can’t believe things unfold the way they do, but all you can do is suck it up.



“All I can do is put aside that negative energy and see tomorrow as another opportunity to rise...”



@LewisHamilton #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/FdoY9ge1SG — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 21, 2018

THE GRID

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

6. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

8. Carlos Sainz (Renault)

9. Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

10. Sergio Perez (Force India)

STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 171

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 163

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 116

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 106

5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 104

Constructors

1. Ferrari 287

2. Mercedes 267

3. Red Bull 199

4. Renault 70

5. Haas 51

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2016: Lewis Hamilton

2014: Nico Rosberg

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Fernando Alonso

WEATHER FORECAST

The threat of rain will continue into Sunday for the race, but temperatures will increase at Hockenheim after a chilly and damp qualifying.