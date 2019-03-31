Luckless Leclerc vows Ferrari will bounce back from Bahrain woe

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 31 Mar 2019, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc attempted to remain upbeat and backed Ferrari to "come back stronger" after he was cruelly denied a maiden Formula One victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Leclerc - in only his second outing with Ferrari - recovered from a poor start to take command of Sunday's race and the youngster held a healthy lead with 11 laps to go.

However, an engine problem robbed him of full power in the closing stages and Leclerc had to settle for third place as he was passed by the Mercedes of world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

"Of course I'm extremely disappointed, but it happens in a season. We have made the best out of it," said Leclerc.

"It happens, it is a part of motorsport. Unfortunately today it was not our day but I'm confident the team has done an amazing job to recover [from] the lack of pace in Australia."

Leclerc would most likely have dropped off the podium altogether had the safety car not come out late on.

"We have been lucky in a very unlucky situation as fortunately we then had the safety car situation, otherwise we would have finished even further back and even with the fuel I don't think it would have been OK," he added.

"It's a very hard one to take, but thanks to the team for the amazing car all weekend long. We will come back stronger."