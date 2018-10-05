×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mercedes yet to show 'real' pace in 2018 – Wolff

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    05 Oct 2018, 14:44 IST
HamiltonBottas - cropped
Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Toto Wolff has warned the rest of Formula One that Mercedes are yet to fully unleash star drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the same time.

Defending champion Hamilton leads the drivers' championship, with Bottas in third, while Mercedes are out in front in the constructors' standings, having recorded a one-two in Russia last week.

But even after a dominant showing from Hamilton in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, team boss Wolff claimed there is still much more to come from the Silver Arrows.

"We have never seen the real performance," he said.

"When Valtteri was in the lead [last week and let Hamilton through], he was trying to manage the tyres and wasn't aware that [Sebastian] Vettel was all over Lewis in the back.

"When we managed to get Lewis in front, he had a blister, so we didn't go flat out either. There was a little bit of pace in hand."

Wolff is not getting carried away as he acknowledged even Hamilton's 50-point advantage is not enough to declare the title race over ahead of this weekend in Japan.

"In 2007, Lewis had an equivalent of 45 points advantage with two races to go and lost by one point," he said. "We are far from having it in the bag."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mercedes working 'flat out' to improve - Wolff
RELATED STORY
Team orders a bitter pill for Bottas to swallow but...
RELATED STORY
Deflating team orders a harsh reality - Wolff
RELATED STORY
Bottas frustrated after Mercedes order Hamilton win
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Bottas willing to help Hamilton in title...
RELATED STORY
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton enjoys 'best day' as Mercedes star dominates...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Red Bulls steal show from Mercedes but...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes look set to continue Sochi supremacy
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes one-two gives Bottas his opportunity
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us