Ocon negotiating with Williams for 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    26 Sep 2018, 13:59 IST
estebanocon - cropped
Racing Point Force India driver Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon hopes to secure a drive with Williams in 2019 after seeing options at McLaren, Toro Rosso and Renault pass him by.

The Frenchman is considered one of the most talented young drivers on the grid but his position at Racing Point Force India looks in doubt with Lance Stroll, whose father is behind the team's recent takeover, expected to arrive.

Moves to McLaren, Toro Rosso and Renault were all mooted for the 22-year-old but his association with Mercedes has reportedly put some teams off.

McLaren opted for Lando Norris to partner Carlos Sainz Jr, while Daniel Ricciardo agreed a move to Renault to work alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

However, Ocon may yet be given an opportunity by Williams – who are yet to announce their driver line-up for next season.

"I don't know whether I can go to Williams," Ocon told TF1. "We are negotiating and we hope that everything will work out.

"Not having a contract for next season is not a catastrophe but you never know how things will develop in F1. 

"It's a bit strange how it turned out, because I had options with two big teams and most drivers can only dream of that. But we will find a solution.

"Even if I have to miss next season, I am sure that I will return to F1 in 2020."

