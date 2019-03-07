×
Patient Schumacher keen to learn in F2 before next step

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    07 Mar 2019, 18:33 IST

Prema star Mick Schumacher
Prema star Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher is happy to stay patient on the road to Formula One and insists the attention around his career will not affect him.

Schumacher - son of seven-time F1 champions Michael - won the 2018 Formula 3 European crown to seal his progression to F2 with Prema Racing, earning plaudits from many of the sport's biggest names.

And Alfa Romeo have already confirmed that the 19-year-old is one of their candidates for in-season testing in Bahrain.

But Schumacher is not getting carried away by talk of making the step up to F1 in the coming year, keen to set such discussion aside as he focuses on F2.

"I have to go step by step," he told Mundo Deportivo. "Now it's time to focus on Formula 2 and that will be my main objective this year. We'll see."

Just love it!!! @PREMA_Team @FIA_F2 @CircuitoJerez #essereFerrari #SCM #TeamMS pic.twitter.com/8jCzDZDTc9
— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) February 26, 2019

<script></script>

Even in F2, there will be plenty of pressure on the rising star, yet he plans to use the experience to continue his learning in a bid to become a "complete driver".

"I think I'm pretty good at dealing with [pressure] and focusing all my energy on the challenges that I have to face," Schumacher said.

"I have to work on myself, on improving, there are many things to think about. I do not think there is any driver with whom everything is perfect from the first moment.

"I'm going to work very hard. I want to learn. My goal is to learn as much as possible this year to get as close as possible to my goal of being a complete driver."

