Ricciardo decision on future imminent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
DanielRicciardocropped
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful his future will be resolved in the near future amid reports he will sign a new two-year deal with Red Bull.

The Australian is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and most recently McLaren.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said an agreement is "getting closer" and claimed Ricciardo has "no sporting alternative" to staying put.

Ricciardo was giving little away on Thursday when he faced the media ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, but expects an announcement to be made before long. 

"It was a few years ago when I was making the transition from Toro Rosso to Red Bull that it all happened during the break so it wasn't a fun August break for me." he said.

"Now Red Bull has committed to Honda so they've got all the cards on their table so I know what I am getting there.

"Things are starting to get to a point where I know what is what and hopefully I'll have something soon for everyone."

He added: "This year or since I've been with the team the results have shown and a couple of wins including Monaco, there has been some important boxes which I've ticked this year which can help me out in discussions.

"The financial stuff I'll keep behind closed doors. I'm happy where I am at and what I feel I can bring to the table."

