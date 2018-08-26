Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ricciardo to take engine penalty at Monza

10   //    26 Aug 2018, 21:43 IST
ricciardo - CROPPED
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo will take an engine penalty at the Italian Grand Prix after retiring from Sunday's race in Belgium.

Ricciardo sustained rear-wing damage in the chaos of the opening lap, which saw a collision between Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso cause carnage at Turn 1.

Despite the best efforts of the Red Bull garage, Ricciardo was unable to complete the race, while team-mate Max Verstappen went on to finish third.

Team boss Christian Horner says his team are still giving up too much pace to Mercedes and Ferrari, and says changes will be made ahead of next week's trip to Monza with a view to challenging in Singapore a fortnight later. 

"Daniel was lucky in a way [after the crash], but unlucky in that it ended his race," said Horner. "The boys in the garage did a incredible job in getting that rear wing turned around so quick. It usually takes about 45 minutes and it took them 10 minutes.

"We need to make a step up to Ferrari and Mercedes, the gap is significant. Honda are making great progress, and you can see they are making headway.

"Today was an awesome drive by Max, he had to pass the Haas and he had to do it all on the brakes. You can see from our rear wing that hurts us in the middle sector here. He managed to match the pace to Ferrari and Mercedes at his home race and get on the podium, which is brilliant.

"Daniel will be taking an engine penalty next weekend for sure. Max might be making engine changes, but Singapore might be our next chance to put some pressure on Ferrari and Mercedes."

