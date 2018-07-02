Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
There was more up for grabs - Vettel frustrated despite Austria recovery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    02 Jul 2018, 01:23 IST
SebastianVettel - cropped
Sebastian Vettel celebrates third place in Austria

Sebastian Vettel reclaimed the lead in the Formula One drivers' standings with a podium finish at the Austrian Grand Prix, but he was left frustrated that he could not do more.

The Ferrari driver was hit by a three-place grid penalty after impeding Carlos Sainz Jr, moving Vettel back to sixth as Lewis Hamilton, his title rival, started on the front row.

But Hamilton was forced to retire in Spielberg as Vettel recovered to come third, a return he believes could have been even better.

"We had a really good car, a really good pace. We were quite far back after lap one and recovered well," he said.

"I'm obviously happy with the podium – I think it was a great race – but equally I think there was more up for grabs, so a bit mixed.

"Obviously it would have been nice to start further up. I tried to get some [positions] back at the start at Turn 1 but it didn't quite work. I was left with nowhere to go and lost the momentum. And then it was the same thing a little bit at Turn 3.

"I had to fight with the Renaults and the Haas' at the beginning of the race and lost a little bit of ground. I lost a little bit more time at the stop, so for us it was pretty much damage limitation.

"But I think the pace was very good, the tyre management was very good. It was a positive day but could have been better."

Vettel is one point clear of Hamilton after nine races, with the British Grand Prix up next.

