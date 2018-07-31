Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Verstappen apologises for 'heat of the moment' rant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    31 Jul 2018, 02:47 IST
max verstappen - cropped
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has apologised for his "heat of the moment" rant after he was forced to retire at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver experienced a loss of power from fifth position and let loose over the team radio in an expletive-laden outburst.

But while the 20-year-old is still frustrated, je acknowledged he should not have reacted in such a manner.

He wrote on his Instagram page: "Looking back on yesterday, the disappointment is still there. However, I should not have used the words I did in the heat of the moment.

"Emotions were running high after a good start to the race.  These frustrations came for a reason, after another unexpected engine failure which have been happening too often over the past few years.

"We came to Budapest with high expectations and not being able to be competitive made it hard to swallow for us.

"I will go into the summer break hoping we will be back stronger after it."

Verstappen's Hungaroring woes, which came a week after team-mate Daniel Ricciardo retired from the German Grand Prix with mechanical trouble, prompted Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to question the efforts of engine providers Renault.

Renault Sport F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul responded by telling Motorsport.com: "Our bosses have stopped reading what Christian Horner is saying about us since 2015."

Red Bull are to enter a new partnership with Honda after the end of the 2018 season.

Verstappen heads into the mid-season break sixth in the Formula One drivers' standings.

