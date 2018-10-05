Verstappen not happy with Red Bull car

Max Verstappen says he has still not got to grips with his Red Bull car after enduring a difficult day in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen was fourth fastest in the second session, yet his time of one minute and 29.257 seconds was over a second slower than leader Lewis Hamilton at Suzuka.

And the Red Bull man was not at all happy with how the day panned out.

"[This was] one of my worst [days] this season in terms of feeling in the car," said Verstappen. "There was not one lap when I felt good in the car.

"I'm still not happy with the car. It doesn't really say anything for me."

So far I’m not too happy. We are lacking grip, so we still have a lot of work to do to improve the car. Let’s turn it around #KeepPushing #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/FVtoCuHAuj — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 5, 2018

With team-mate Daniel Ricciardo running a different specification on Friday and recording slower times than Verstappen, the Dutchman hopes Red Bull can find a fix.

"If we can find a compromise between straight line speed and rear grip then it will put us in a stronger position for the rest of the weekend," he said.

"Here, in Suzuka, you need to be confident in the grip in order to attack the corners. It's only Friday, so we have time to make the changes and find a good balance."