×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Verstappen not happy with Red Bull car

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST
max verstappen - cropped
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen says he has still not got to grips with his Red Bull car after enduring a difficult day in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen was fourth fastest in the second session, yet his time of one minute and 29.257 seconds was over a second slower than leader Lewis Hamilton at Suzuka.

And the Red Bull man was not at all happy with how the day panned out.

"[This was] one of my worst [days] this season in terms of feeling in the car," said Verstappen. "There was not one lap when I felt good in the car.

"I'm still not happy with the car. It doesn't really say anything for me."

With team-mate Daniel Ricciardo running a different specification on Friday and recording slower times than Verstappen, the Dutchman hopes Red Bull can find a fix.

"If we can find a compromise between straight line speed and rear grip then it will put us in a stronger position for the rest of the weekend," he said.

"Here, in Suzuka, you need to be confident in the grip in order to attack the corners. It's only Friday, so we have time to make the changes and find a good balance."

Omnisport
NEWS
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Not fair! - Verstappen slams penalty as Bottas grumbles...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes look set to continue Sochi supremacy
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: History does not bode well for Ferrari at...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Red Bulls steal show from Mercedes but...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes' strategic masterclass puts...
RELATED STORY
Vettel, Verstappen and the teen F1 stars who give hope to...
RELATED STORY
Vettel closes gap after Alonso crash in Belgium
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo to sign new Red Bull deal during mid-season break
RELATED STORY
Red Bull unlikely to move for 'chaotic' Alonso - Horner
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us