Vettel drove past me like I wasn't there - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Ferrari's "tricks" after Sebastian Vettel won the Belgian Grand Prix to close the gap on the championship leader to 17 points.
Vettel overtook polesitter Hamilton on a dramatic opening lap, which also saw Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc involved in a huge crash at Turn 1.
The German found a way around the outside of his Mercedes rival onto the Kemmel Straight and Hamilton had no answer for the Ferrari's pace.
"Congrats to Seb. I did everything I could and we ultimately did well, but he drove past me like I was not there," said Hamilton.
"We have to keep pushing to see what we can do.
"They have got a few trick things going on in the car, I did what I could, we did what we could, so we have to keep working."
That winning feeling— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2018
Win number 5 for Vettel in 2018 #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Rt8m032rtv
Vettel's win saw him surpass Alain Prost and climb to third in the list of most F1 race victories, behind only Michael Schumacher and Hamilton.
"I had a great start, I'm not sure Lewis saw me as he pushed me to the left in the first lap, but after last year I ended up short, and this year it was the other way around - this year was better," he added.
"As soon as I was ahead I relaxed. I had a good restart after the safety car [after the first-lap crash], and after that it was a very smooth race. We turned everything around and then controlled the race.
"Going through traffic, I was fortunate I didn't lose much time. Lewis wasn't really pushing anymore in the last 15 laps so I wasn't either.
"I enjoyed the race and to get so much time on this track is good and I always enjoy it in a fast car."