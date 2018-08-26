Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vettel drove past me like I wasn't there - Hamilton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    26 Aug 2018, 21:09 IST
hamilton - CROPPED
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Ferrari's "tricks" after Sebastian Vettel won the Belgian Grand Prix to close the gap on the championship leader to 17 points.

Vettel overtook polesitter Hamilton on a dramatic opening lap, which also saw Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg and Charles Leclerc involved in a huge crash at Turn 1.

The German found a way around the outside of his Mercedes rival onto the Kemmel Straight and Hamilton had no answer for the Ferrari's pace.

"Congrats to Seb. I did everything I could and we ultimately did well, but he drove past me like I was not there," said Hamilton. 

"We have to keep pushing to see what we can do.

"They have got a few trick things going on in the car, I did what I could, we did what we could, so we have to keep working."

Vettel's win saw him surpass Alain Prost and climb to third in the list of most F1 race victories, behind only Michael Schumacher and Hamilton.

"I had a great start, I'm not sure Lewis saw me as he pushed me to the left in the first lap, but after last year I ended up short, and this year it was the other way around - this year was better," he added.

"As soon as I was ahead I relaxed. I had a good restart after the safety car [after the first-lap crash], and after that it was a very smooth race. We turned everything around and then controlled the race.

"Going through traffic, I was fortunate I didn't lose much time. Lewis wasn't really pushing anymore in the last 15 laps so I wasn't either.

"I enjoyed the race and to get so much time on this track is good and I always enjoy it in a fast car."

Omnisport
NEWS
Vettel confident he can catch Hamilton
RELATED STORY
Vettel closes gap after Alonso crash in Belgium
RELATED STORY
Vettel wins thrilling British GP as Hamilton recovers to...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton revels in 'toughest lap' as Ferrari...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton vows to fight Ferrari's 'interesting tactics'
RELATED STORY
Alonso to leave F1: Who will replace Fernando at McLaren?
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Vettel ends Ferrari's 17-year wait for Canada pole
RELATED STORY
It definitely is a three-way fight - Hamilton tips...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton hampered by dramatic first-lap shunt at British GP
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us