×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vettel: Ferrari were just slow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Mar 2019, 17:49 IST
Vettelcropped
Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel had a simple verdict on Ferrari's shortcomings at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, stating they "were just slow".

Ferrari arrived in Melbourne with high hopes after setting the pace in pre-season testing, but the weekend did not go to plan for the Scuderia at Albert Park.

Vettel said he struggled to "get into the groove" in practice on Friday and qualified in third behind Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with the German's new team-mate Charles Leclerc fifth.

Bottas led a one-two for the Silver Arrows on Sunday as Vettel could only cross the line in fourth, a place ahead of Leclerc, after being overtaken by Max Verstappen.

Vettel finished 57.109 seconds after Bottas and the four-time Formula One champion said the Italian team simply lacked the pace to mount a challenge.

"We were just slow," he said. "[I had] way less grip. In Barcelona [testing], we were very happy with tyre life from day one. The balance was right, the car was responding to what I was asking it to do and I had a lot of confidence.

"All weekend, summing up, I didn't get the confidence I had in Barcelona, I didn't have the car underneath to play around, it wasn't doing what I was asking.

"There were glimpses - here and there we were strong. Our performance in some corners was good, but the majority of corners it wasn't, that's why we were slower than other people and lost out today."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ferrari will allow Leclerc to 'fight' Vettel
RELATED STORY
Mercedes in a league of their own - Vettel
RELATED STORY
Hamilton narrows gap to faltering Ferrari
RELATED STORY
Rosberg: Pressure is on Vettel to deliver in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hamilton not worried by Ferrari pace
RELATED STORY
Ferrari would have won with Hamilton driving, claims ex Scuderia boss
RELATED STORY
Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy
RELATED STORY
Leclerc impresses to make Ferrari fastest again
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Mick Schumacher: The Ferrari academy graduates who made it to F1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us