Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: We must keep improving- Sebastian Vettel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    12 Jul 2018, 20:14 IST

Sebastian Vettel - cropped
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel is hoping Ferrari can keep improving his car so that he can pull clear in the Formula One title race.

The German has an eight-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings after a triple-header that concluded with a dramatic win at the British Grand Prix.

And while Vettel is pleased with how he, the team and the car have worked so far this season, he wants no let up in Ferrari's continued development.

"I think we need to improve our car until the end of the year," Vettel said after Silverstone.

"I think our car is very good. I think our car is working well on these type of tracks.

Eleven races to go, Sebastian Vettel leads by 8 points

Who do you think will win the 2018 title now?#BritishGP pic.twitter.com/qO8SsXU6r6
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2018

<script></script>

"[Improving] will be key, because then you have something to fight [with]. And if you have something to fight [with], something to play with, then you can make it happen."

Vettel has not won the drivers' championship since 2013, but he will look to extend his advantage at his home race, the German Grand Prix, next time out.

Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018
Vettel wins thrilling British GP as Hamilton recovers to...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton revels in 'toughest lap' as Ferrari...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton vows to fight Ferrari's 'interesting tactics'
RELATED STORY
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
Vettel ends Ferrari's 17-year wait for Canada pole
RELATED STORY
Hamilton's home comforts continue in qualifying
RELATED STORY
Hamilton hampered by dramatic first-lap shunt at British GP
RELATED STORY
Interview with Advait Deodhar "Imagine the headlines when...
RELATED STORY
Neck complaint limits Vettel's FP3 involvement
RELATED STORY
Bubba Pauli speaks about his experience in India -"it was...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us