F1: We must keep improving- Sebastian Vettel

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 44 // 12 Jul 2018, 20:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel is hoping Ferrari can keep improving his car so that he can pull clear in the Formula One title race.

The German has an eight-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings after a triple-header that concluded with a dramatic win at the British Grand Prix.

And while Vettel is pleased with how he, the team and the car have worked so far this season, he wants no let up in Ferrari's continued development.

"I think we need to improve our car until the end of the year," Vettel said after Silverstone.

"I think our car is very good. I think our car is working well on these type of tracks.

Eleven races to go, Sebastian Vettel leads by 8 points

Who do you think will win the 2018 title now?#BritishGP pic.twitter.com/qO8SsXU6r6

— Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2018

<script></script>

"[Improving] will be key, because then you have something to fight [with]. And if you have something to fight [with], something to play with, then you can make it happen."

Vettel has not won the drivers' championship since 2013, but he will look to extend his advantage at his home race, the German Grand Prix, next time out.