Vettel says he will not lose any sleep after Hockenheim mistake

22 Jul 2018

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel rued a costly error at the German Grand Prix but insisted he would not lose any sleep over his untimely crash.

The four-time Formula One world champion had seemed on course for his first win at Hockenheim after controlling Sunday's race from the front.

However, a rain shower late on caused problems for the Ferrari man and with 16 laps remaining he went crashing into the barriers.

Vettel's mistake gifted Lewis Hamilton – who started 14th – the race win and the lead in the drivers' standings, but the German was not too disheartened.

"I don't think it was a huge mistake. It was a huge impact on the race because we retired there but it's not like tonight I'll have difficulty falling asleep because of what I've done wrong," he told Sky Sports.

— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 22, 2018

"I think it's disappointing because up to that point everything was sweet, but we didn't need the rain.

"[But] we have a strong car, so we can be as confident, more confident, than anybody else.

"It was one of those moments. It was my mistake so I apologise to the team, they did everything right. I had it in my hands [but] a small mistake, big disappointment."