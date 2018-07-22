Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vettel says he will not lose any sleep after Hockenheim mistake

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    22 Jul 2018, 21:38 IST

sebastianvettel - cropped
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel rued a costly error at the German Grand Prix but insisted he would not lose any sleep over his untimely crash.

The four-time Formula One world champion had seemed on course for his first win at Hockenheim after controlling Sunday's race from the front.

However, a rain shower late on caused problems for the Ferrari man and with 16 laps remaining he went crashing into the barriers.

Vettel's mistake gifted Lewis Hamilton – who started 14th – the race win and the lead in the drivers' standings, but the German was not too disheartened.

"I don't think it was a huge mistake. It was a huge impact on the race because we retired there but it's not like tonight I'll have difficulty falling asleep because of what I've done wrong," he told Sky Sports.

"I think it's disappointing because up to that point everything was sweet, but we didn't need the rain.

"[But] we have a strong car, so we can be as confident, more confident, than anybody else.

"It was one of those moments. It was my mistake so I apologise to the team, they did everything right. I had it in my hands [but] a small mistake, big disappointment."

