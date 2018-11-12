×
WATCH: Verstappen shoves Ocon after Brazilian Grand Prix collision

12 Nov 2018, 02:29 IST
An irate Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen went looking for Esteban Ocon after their collision at the Brazilian Grand Prix cost the Dutchman victory in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen had been leading the race at Interlagos after opting for soft tyres following his pit stop, the quicker set able to get the Red Bull driver past champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, as he made his way through the backmarkers Verstappen's progress was halted as Ocon tried to unlap himself rather than moving out of the way.

It left an irate Verstappen cursing the Frenchman over team radio, and although he went on to claim second place, the 21-year-old's mood had not cooled by the chequered flag.

So he sought out Ocon as the drivers waited to be weighed post-race, Verstappen shoving his rival in a heated debate.

Both drivers were summoned by race officials to explain the scuffle after being deemed to have breached Article 12.1.1.c of the FIA International Sporting Code - which relates to an act that is "prejudicial to the interests of any competition or to the interests of motorsport generally."
