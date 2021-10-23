1 ideal trade target for each NFC team before NFL trade deadline 2021

The NFL trade deadline arrives November 2 and rumors are swirling nonstop at the moment. In particular, plenty of teams in the NFC are looking for upgrades at a variety of positions.

There is not a single NFL team that should avoid considering a trade before the deadline. Let's take a look here at one ideal trade target for every team in the NFC as the deadline approaches.

Ideal trade target for each NFC team before NFL trade deadline

Dallas Cowboys - Marcus Maye, Safety, New York Jets

Marcus Maye's name has been in trade rumors for quite some time now. The New York Jets safety is playing on a one-year deal and his team appears to be going nowhere.

Dennis Waszak Jr. @DWAZ73 Marcus Maye says he wants to remain with the #Jets long-term and has not talked to the team about dealing him. He has told both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas he wants to stay here. Marcus Maye says he wants to remain with the #Jets long-term and has not talked to the team about dealing him. He has told both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas he wants to stay here.

The Dallas Cowboys could use all the help they can get in the secondary if they want to chase a Super Bowl. Making an offer for Maye would be wise. The Jets can get a draft pick, and Maye can go play for a contender.

New York Giants - Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

The New York Giants should be selling at this year's deadline. However, the addition of Brandin Cooks provides a weapon to Daniel Jones as the Giants go into full evaluation mode.

Cooks is also under contract in 2022 as the Giants seek any and all help on offense. Cooks would go from one bad team to another, but could potentially form a connection with Jones that could last for years.

Philadelphia Eagles - Marlon Mack, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles are failing to get Miles Sanders involved in the offense. That has put too much of a burden on Jalen Hurts and the result has been a 2-4 start.

Adding Marlon Mack, who is openly on the NFL trade block, could allow the Eagles to take the pressure off both Sanders and Hurts. They would add an experienced runner and try to find a proper balance on offense.

Washington Football Team - Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

This suggestion may come as a surprise to some NFL fans, but Tua Tagovailoa has been linked to the Washington Football Team in a potential blockbuster deal sending Deshaun Watson to Miami.

Coty M. Davis @CotyDavis_24 In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins , I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team. In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins, I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team.

The southpaw would get a fresh NFL start and Washington could move forward with him at quarterback instead of being in no man's land with Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht